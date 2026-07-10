Save Time, Gas, and a Stamp and Pay Property Tax Bills, Water/Sewer and Personal Property Online

Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 9, 2026 – The Carroll County Comptroller’s office reminds residents that they can pay both real estate and personal property tax bills online. Residents are encouraged to use the online payment system to avoid longer-than-average wait times when paying in person.

Residents choosing to pay their real estate, water/sewer, and/or personal property tax bills online can click here for access to the billing system.

Payments may also be made in the following ways:

Pay by phone: 410-386-2971; select option 3. Pay Taxes by mail to: Collections Office

P.O. box 3237

Westminster, MD 21158-3237

Pay Water/Sewer by mail to: Collections Office

P.O. box 170

Westminster, MD 21158- 0170

Pay Property Tax Bills & Water/Sewer at any Carroll County Public Library

Pay in person: Carroll County office building, 225 N. Center Street, room 103

Monday-Thursday 8:00 am -5:00 pm, Fridays 8:00 am - 3:00 pm (Until September 4, 2026). After September 4th, Monday-Friday 8-5.

Please note that nominal processing fees will apply to the pay-by-phone and online options.