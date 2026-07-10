Save Time, Gas, and a Stamp and Pay Property Tax Bills, Water/Sewer and Personal Property Online
Westminster, MD, Thursday, July 9, 2026 – The Carroll County Comptroller’s office reminds residents that they can pay both real estate and personal property tax bills online. Residents are encouraged to use the online payment system to avoid longer-than-average wait times when paying in person.
Residents choosing to pay their real estate, water/sewer, and/or personal property tax bills online can click here for access to the billing system.
Payments may also be made in the following ways:
- Pay by phone: 410-386-2971; select option 3.
- Pay Taxes by mail to: Collections Office
P.O. box 3237
Westminster, MD 21158-3237
Pay Water/Sewer by mail to: Collections Office
P.O. box 170
Westminster, MD 21158- 0170
- Pay Property Tax Bills & Water/Sewer at any Carroll County Public Library
- Pay in person: Carroll County office building, 225 N. Center Street, room 103
Monday-Thursday 8:00 am -5:00 pm, Fridays 8:00 am - 3:00 pm (Until September 4, 2026). After September 4th, Monday-Friday 8-5.
Please note that nominal processing fees will apply to the pay-by-phone and online options.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.