Board of Commissioners urge Carroll Residents to Submit Comment about BGE Rate increases

Westminster, Maryland, Thursday, July 9, 2026 – Earlier this week, the Maryland Public Service Commission (MPSC) issued a press release announcing that BGE has filed a rate case with MPSC, seeking an increase of $156 million based on a Return on Equity (ROE) of 10.4%. The utility says the additional revenue is needed to ensure it can maintain the integrity of its electrical system and continue providing safe, reliable service to its customers in Maryland.

According to the press release, MPSC’s next step is to work with the parties to set a procedural schedule for the case, which will include public comment hearings in BGE service territory and evidentiary hearings in MPSC offices in Baltimore.

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners urges residents to submit public comments about the increases and how the rates will affect their households and communities. The application has been docketed as Case No. 9888, where testimony and other filings by the parties in the case may be viewed. Members of the public may click here to submit comments online.

Comments may also be sent by mail and should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9888.

“During the Public Service Commission’s evaluation of BGE’s request, our focus will continue to be on delivering a decision that is both just and reasonable, while safeguarding the affordability of vital electric services for ratepayers,” stated Commission Chair Kumar Barve.

A decision on BGE’s application is expected in January 2027. Until a decision is reached, the current rates for BGE’s customers are frozen and will not change.