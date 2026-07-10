Flood damage prompts closure of Route 49 in Crawford County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Route 49 bridge over Dry Creek in Crawford County, just east of the intersection with Missouri Route 19, is closed due to flood damage.

After significant rainfall in a short time period caused flash flooding in the area, the Missouri Department of Transportation assessed the bridge and discovered damage that makes it unsafe for traffic. The roadway is closed until further notice, and barricades have been placed to prevent motorists from using the damaged bridge.

MoDOT crews are evaluating the extent of the damage and developing a repair plan. Until the bridge can be repaired and reopened, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

For the safety of all travelers, NEVER move or drive around barricades. Our crews place them for your safety and that of motorists who may come after you. Moving barricades not only puts yourself in danger, but other drivers who may come through later and drive into floods or onto damaged roadways without warning. This can be especially dangerous at night.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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