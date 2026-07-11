Raleigh Criminal Defense Attorney and Former Wake County Prosecutor Explains Common Mistakes People Make After an Arrest

Raleigh criminal lawyers Sandman Finn Fitzhugh logo

Raleigh attorney Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh draws on his experience as a former Wake County prosecutor to explain arrest mistakes that can affect a criminal case.

Statements made after an arrest can be taken out of context and affect your case. A former prosecutor urges contacting an attorney before speaking with police.” — Attorney Bill Finn

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh today announced a public guidance initiative featuring insights from Attorney Bill Finn, a former Wake County prosecutor, on the most common mistakes people make after an arrest in Raleigh and surrounding Triangle communities. Developed by the firm’s Raleigh criminal lawyers, the initiative is intended to help residents better understand how their actions following an arrest can affect their rights, court obligations, and ability to respond effectively to allegations.

An arrest can be stressful and fast-moving, often leaving people unsure of what they are required to do or say. In that moment, they may feel pressure to explain themselves to law enforcement, agree to requests they do not fully understand, or take other steps without considering how those actions could affect a pending case.

Attorney Finn, managing partner at Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh, emphasized the importance of involving legal counsel before taking steps that could complicate a case.

“People often believe they can explain their way out of an arrest or resolve a misunderstanding by giving police their side of the story immediately,” Finn said. “But statements made in those first hours can be misunderstood, taken out of context, or used as evidence in ways a person does not expect. From my experience as both a former prosecutor and a defense attorney, involving legal counsel early can help someone understand what is at stake.”

Attorney Finn identifies two of the most harmful mistakes as speaking with police before consulting an attorney and consenting to a search without fully understanding the request. A person may believe they are helping by answering questions, volunteering details, or allowing officers to search a vehicle, phone, home, or other property. As Finn explains, “What feels like an effort to help move the situation along in the moment can later become part of the evidence against the accused, while consent to a search can affect how that evidence is evaluated later.” A person can remain respectful and cooperative without answering questions or agreeing to a search before speaking with an attorney.

The law firm’s guidance also addresses errors that can create additional pressure after an arrest, including missing a court date, delaying legal representation, discussing allegations on social media, contacting witnesses or alleged victims without counsel, or failing to keep court paperwork and other records. For example, after a DWI arrest, missing a Wake County court date can result in a Failure to Appear, meaning the court records that the person did not appear as required. That can lead to an order for arrest, added court fees, and driver’s license consequences. Speaking with experienced DWI lawyers promptly can help a person understand immediate court obligations, preserve time-sensitive video footage or witness accounts, and avoid actions that unnecessarily complicate the case.

By highlighting these common issues, Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh aims to give individuals facing criminal allegations a clearer understanding of why the period immediately following an arrest deserves careful attention.

About Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh

Sandman, Finn & Fitzhugh is a Raleigh criminal defense attorney firm representing clients throughout Wake County. The law firm provides defense representation in DWI, traffic, misdemeanor, felony, and other criminal charges, with a focus on helping clients understand the legal process and pursue informed, strategic responses to the allegations they face.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.