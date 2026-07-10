TRAFFIC ALERT***STATE HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION BEGINS SUMMER SUNDAY CLOSURES OF MD 662 NE

​(July 10, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (SHA) will temporarily close MD 662 (Wye Mills Rd.) at US 50​ just west of MD 213 in Queen Anne’s County beginning this Sunday, July 12. The closure hours are 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. This closure will be repeated each Sunday through September 6, and again on Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Local access to MD 662 will be maintained at all times.





Closure details:

• Every Sunday, July 12 through September 6, and Monday, September 7

• 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• No access to US 50 (either direction) from northbound MD 662

• No left turn access to southbound MD 662 from westbound US 50

• The ramp from eastbound US 50 to southbound MD 662 will remain open







Westbound US 50 summer backups occasionally extend over 15 miles on Sundays, prompting many drivers to divert onto MD 662 and return to US 50 west of MD 213 at an unsignalized intersection. These closures will help maintain local access for residents and emergency responders and will improve safety by reducing potential conflicts that arise when MD 662 vehicles turn onto US 50 during periods of peak congestion.









The State Highway Administration is Serious About Safety​ . Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain alert and avoid distractions when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should obey all posted speed limits. Motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.





For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, news and travel information, visit roads.maryland.gov



