ProGlider Boats Advances to Top 32 in “Coolest Thing Made in Florida” Competition

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (July 15, 2026) - ProGlider Boats LLC has advanced to the Top 32 in the 2026 “Coolest Thing Made in Florida” competition with its HyperGlider, a lightweight, side-by-side watercraft built in Charlotte County.

Presented by the Florida Chamber of Commerce in partnership with FloridaCommerce, the statewide competition recognizes Florida-made products and the manufacturers and workers behind them. ProGlider Boats advanced through public voting from a field of 100 products representing all 67 Florida counties.

The competition now enters its second round of voting, open from July 15 through July 28. Supporters may vote once per email address per day at https://coolestthingmadeinflorida.com/ . The product receiving the most votes in each matchup will advance to the Top 16.

“ProGlider Boats’ advancement reflects the creativity and manufacturing expertise found in Charlotte County,” said Kay Tracy, director of Charlotte County Economic Development. “The HyperGlider is a great example of a locally made product earning statewide recognition, and we encourage the community to support ProGlider Boats in the next round.”

For more information about the competition or to vote, visit https://coolestthingmadeinflorida.com/ .

For information, contact Maria Vastola at 941-764-4942 or maria.vastola@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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