RHTP Funding Opportunity Update: Upcoming RFGA Releases

July 9, 2026

Dear AZ RHTP Stakeholders,

The Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) would like to provide an update regarding the release of several upcoming Requests for Grant Applications (RFGAs).

RFGA To Be Released July 10, 2026 (Tomorrow)

AHCCCS will release the Opioid Antagonist Distribution Initiative tomorrow, July 10, 2026. The publication of this solicitation was delayed due to a technical issue affecting our grant management system. The issue has been resolved. You will be able to access the RFGA on the AHCCCS Solicitations, Contracts & Purchasing webpage as well as the AZ RHTP webpage starting tomorrow.

RFGA Releases Coming Soon

AHCCCS is preparing several RFGAs for release over the next several weeks. We anticipate publishing the following RFGA solicitations within approximately 7 business days:

Medical Diagnostic Equipment and Technology, including EHR Upgrades and Data Sharing

Telehealth Digital Transformation, Adoption, and Care Coordination Grant

AHCCCS will issue a follow-up notification for each RFGA once live. That notification will include instructions for accessing the application materials and submitting questions during the open application period.

In the meantime, prospective applicants can visit our AZ RHTP webpage and navigate to the Resources section. There, you will find the State of Arizona's project narrative and budget narrative, as well as other important details regarding CMS guidance. These resources provide valuable insight into the purpose and objectives of the initiatives included in Arizona's CMS-approved program.

We appreciate your continued interest in and support of rural health transformation in Arizona. Thank you for your patience as we prepare these funding opportunities for release.

Sincerely,

Arizona Rural Health Transformation Program

Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)