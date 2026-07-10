Legislative Democrats file amicus brief supporting a lawsuit against HCR2048

Legislative Democrats have filed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit against HCR2048, Republicans’ shady “Trojan Horse” effort to kill the Protect Education Act disguised as protecting ESA vouchers for Military families. That’s a measure with two purposes and the Constitution only allows one.

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