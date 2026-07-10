Pristine Home Care Wins Third Consecutive Philly Favorites Gold, Recognized by PA Governor and Bethlehem Mayor

Pristine Home Care co-founders Josh and Dr. Keith, alongside Gov. Shapiro's Exec. Director, Olga Negrón, celebrating the home care's recognition as the 2026 Philadelphia Inquirer Gold Best Home Care winner for the third year. Pristine Home Care wins awards from Mayor of Bethlehem, J. William Reynolds, and PA governor, Josh Shapiro.

We've established a consistent history of providing high quality care, which led us to win Philly's favorite home care three years in a row. This is your award as much as it is ours.” — Dr. Keith George

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pristine Home Care , a Philadelphia-founded home care agency, marked its third consecutive Gold win for Best Home Care in the Philadelphia Inquirer's Philly Favorites competition with a small gathering in Bethlehem, where it also received recognition from Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds.The City of Bethlehem's citation, signed by Mayor Reynolds, recognized Pristine "as a leader in providing compassionate, personalized home care services that empower seniors and individuals to maintain their independence, dignity, and quality of life," citing its new Union Boulevard office in Allentown . Governor Shapiro's letter praised Pristine's "tireless work to provide comfort and care for our older Pennsylvanians" and its "person-focused" approach to care.Co-Founder, Josh George, recalled how Pristine began a decade ago in their parents' basement when he became the in-home caregiver for his own grandmother after a language barrier and food she disliked made her rehab stay difficult. "The obvious next step for us was to bring what we created in Philadelphia to the Lehigh Valley," he said.The recognition comes as Pristine continues building trust across the Lehigh Valley, alongside its established service across Philadelphia and twelve additional counties.Full coverage is in Pristine's blog About Pristine Home CarePristine Home Care is a Philadelphia-founded, three-time Philly Favorites Gold winner serving Philadelphia and the growing Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton region. Pristine also helps families find caregiver support and makes it easier for those who want to become a paid caregiver for their own loved one to do so.Beyond direct care, Pristine has built a central resource hub across its blog and social media channels, offering families, including Hispanic and multilingual households, free guidance on topics like income and benefits navigation, becoming a paid family caregiver, and aging-in-place resources.Media Contact Pristine Home Care (215) 621-7431 | info@pristinehcs.com | pristinehcs.com

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