How One Man's Personal Data Helped Him Control Type 2 Diabetes and Lose Weight — And How Readers Can Do the Same

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"The Glucose Reset" an author's personal health journey with CGM data to show readers how to control Type2 diabetes & weight , rated 4.9 out of 5 stars

The solution wasn't trying harder—it was seeing the invisible patterns driving weight gain.” — Sudipta Mitra

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Sudipta Mitra did everything that was supposed to work — watching portions, staying active, trying to eat "healthy" — but the results never matched the effort. Then a routine blood panel came back with an A1C of 7.1, squarely in diabetic range, and forced a hard look at what wasn't working. It wasn't until he began wearing a continuous glucose monitor and watching his own data respond in real time that the real pattern became visible — one that had nothing to do with willpower, and everything to do with insulin.That personal discovery has now become "The Glucose Reset," a newly published book that has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating from its first ten Amazon reviews and is now available globally in eBook , paperback, and audiobook — including on Google Play Books' international audiobook store, reaching readers across North America, Europe, and Asia.The Hidden Driver Behind Stubborn Weight GainAt the center of the book is a simple but often overlooked mechanism: when insulin levels stay elevated for too long, the body is chemically signaled to store fat rather than burn it. Most conventional diet advice focuses on calories in versus calories out, while ignoring the hormonal environment that determines whether those calories are stored or used."Nobody told me that my insulin, not just my calories, was deciding whether my body stored fat or released it. Once I saw that on my own data, everything changed," said Sudipta Mitra."The Glucose Reset" breaks this cycle down into four interconnected dimensions that readers can act on immediately:• Eating — what and when to eat to minimize insulin spikes, without extreme restriction• Sleep — how poor sleep quality independently raises insulin resistance overnight• Stress — the direct hormonal link between chronic stress and elevated insulin• Exercise — the specific types and timing of movement that improve insulin sensitivity fastestReal-Time, Personalized — Not One-Size-Fits-AllWhat sets the book apart is its use of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) as a personalization tool. Rather than asking readers to follow a fixed meal plan, "The Glucose Reset" walks them through establishing their own baseline glucose values, then testing small, individual changes across the four dimensions and watching their personal data respond in real time."I was able to see exactly how food, stress, sleep, and movement were affecting me, day by day — and once I could see it, I could finally take control of it. That's the whole idea: no more guessing, it's your own data," Sudipta Mitra explained.The companion resources available on the book's website , getreset.com, extend this approach with printable tracking tools, food guides, and a 30-day structured plan designed to be used alongside a CGM or standard glucose meter.See the Data, Not Just the TheoryTo make the connection between daily habits and glucose response tangible, the book's website features real-time data visualizations showing exactly how eating, sleep, stress, and exercise each move the needle on insulin and glucose levels. Visitors can see, at a glance, how the four dimensions interact — but the detailed methodology behind reading and acting on that data is reserved for readers of the book itself."Seeing the graphs made the pattern real for me. But knowing what to actually change based on your own numbers, day by day — that's what the book walks you through," said Sudipta Mitra.Readers interested in applying this framework to their own glucose data are encouraged to purchase "The Glucose Reset" for the full step-by-step approach.What Early Readers Are Saying"This book offers the simplest explanation I have seen on understanding my glucose numbers," wrote an Amazon reader in a five-star review. The reader, who isn't diabetic but manages a metabolic disorder, described using a CGM periodically to track how her glucose responds to food, stress, and sleep — and said the book works well for readers simply trying to lose weight and improve their metabolic health, not just those managing diagnosed diabetes.Backed by Early Reader ResponseSince its release, "The Glucose Reset" has been rated 4.9 out of 5 stars across its first ten Amazon reviews, with readers citing its practical, data-driven approach as a departure from typical diet books.Get Started TodayReaders can visit getreset.com to explore free sample graphs and charts showing real glucose data in action, preview the four-dimension framework, and access the companion guide bonus materials. "The Glucose Reset" is available now in eBook, paperback, and audiobook — including on Google Play Books' international audiobook store — through Amazon and other major retailers worldwide.Purchase links:• Amazon (eBook & Paperback): https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GS9J8MJP • Audiobook on Google Play Books: https://play.google.com/store/books/details/Sudipta_Mitra_The_Glucose_Reset_A_Personal_Journey?id=AmzIEQAAQBAJ&pli • Audiobook on Google play store: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details/Sudipta_Mitra_The_Glucose_Reset_A_Personal_Journey?id=AQAAAEBa0RmRUM • Website & free resources: https://www.getresetgo.com/ About Sudipta MitraSudipta Mitra wrote "The Glucose Reset" after his own A1C came back at 7.1 and he realized how many people are quietly facing the same wake-up call. Using a continuous glucose monitor to track how food, stress, sleep, and movement affected his own numbers, he built a structured, data-driven approach to bringing insulin under control — and wrote the book so others struggling with the same uncertainty could have a clear, practical guide to follow. Sudipta Mitra is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.For more information, visit https://www.getresetgo.com/ , or find "The Glucose Reset" on Amazon and Google Play Books.Media ContactFor interviews, podcast bookings, speaking engagements, or review copies, please contact:Sudipta Mitra[admin@getresetgo.com]

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