Tomorrow’s Grand Opening of Mariposa Park Cancelled

Due to forecasted inclement weather, including a very high likelihood of rain and thunderstorms, Metro Parks has made the decision to cancel tomorrow’s Grand Opening Celebration of Mariposa Park. With no shelter available at the site, forecasted weather conditions would significantly impact both the experience and overall safety of attendees. The safety of our guests, staff, and partners remains our top priority.

Although the grand opening festivities have been canceled, the park will officially open to the public tomorrow. Mariposa Park, located at 140 Tusculum Road, is an exciting new 10-acre neighborhood space that is designed to bring protected open space and recreational facilities to a historically underserved area of the city.

The name which means "butterfly" in Spanish reflects the diversity of the surrounding community and the many species butterflies that migrate across continents which is symbolic of the immigrant experience. The park blends active play spaces with protected old-growth trees, many believed to be over 150 years old, and features a playground, multipurpose fields and courts, outdoor exercise equipment, and a winding trail network designed for walking, jogging, and taking in nature.

