Holdings Launches Giving — Branded Donation Pages with Built-In Donor Management for Nonprofits and Churches

Process donations through Holdings

New feature lets organizations create custom donation links and QR codes in minutes, with automatic donor tracking and flexible processing fee options

Giving puts donation management right inside the same platform where they run their finances — no more duct-taping together a payment processor, a donor spreadsheet, and a separate bank account.” — Jason Garcia

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holdings, the AI-native finance platform built for small businesses and nonprofits, today announced the launch of Giving — a native donation management feature that enables nonprofit organizations and churches to create branded donation pages, track donors automatically, and accept online gifts with transparent, low processing fees.With Giving, organizations can create campaign-specific donation pages — each with its own unique link and QR code — perfect for fundraising dinners, annual appeals, online campaigns, and Sunday giving. Every donation lands instantly in a centralized donor database, whether collected online or added manually by staff.Key features:• Branded donation pages with unique URLs and downloadable QR codes for print, web, and events• Automatic donor database that populates with every transaction — online or manually entered• Donor-covered fees — donors can opt to pay the processing fee so 100% of the intended gift reaches the cause• Standard rate: 3% + $0.30 · Reduced nonprofit rate: 2.5% + $0.30 (apply in dashboard)• Payouts deposited directly to the org's bank account"Nonprofits and churches deserve banking tools that actually work for how they operate," said Jason Garcia, Founder of Holdings. "Giving puts donation management right inside the same platform where they run their finances — no more duct-taping together a payment processor, a donor spreadsheet, and a separate bank account."Giving is available today to all Holdings customers. Organizations can create their first donation page in minutes from the Holdings dashboard.

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