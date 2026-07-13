Avio Coach Craft Expands Beverly Hills Presence Through Chamber Membership

Family-owned luxury collision repair specialist strengthens its Beverly Hills presence while earning recognition from the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avio Coach Craft, a family-owned luxury collision repair facility serving Los Angeles since 1989, has joined the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce.The membership reflects Avio Coach Craft's continued commitment to serving Beverly Hills drivers and building stronger relationships within the local business community.Located in West Los Angeles just a few minutes from Beverly Hills, Avio Coach Craft specializes in collision repair for luxury, exotic, and premium electric vehicles. The shop serves owners of Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Tesla, Lucid, and other high-end vehicles.The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce recently highlighted Avio Coach Craft's collision repair standard behind Beverly Hills luxury and exotic vehicles , recognizing the company's heritage, craftsmanship, and experience serving luxury vehicle owners.Recognized as a top-rated Tesla Approved Body Shop in Los Angeles , Avio Coach Craft follows manufacturer-approved repair procedures and uses specialized equipment to restore vehicles with meticulous attention to structural integrity, panel alignment, paint matching, and finish quality.For more than three decades, the family-owned shop has combined traditional craftsmanship with evolving manufacturer repair standards to restore some of the world's most sophisticated vehicles. That commitment continues today through ongoing technician training, advanced repair technology, and a repair process focused on safety, quality, and transparency.Luxury Collision Repair for Beverly Hills DriversWhether repairing collision damage on a Ferrari, restoring a Tesla, or refinishing a Porsche, every repair is approached with the same attention to detail and commitment to factory-level craftsmanship.Avio Coach Craft provides collision repair, structural repair, cosmetic paint repair, bumper and fender repair, dent repair, glass replacement, wheel repair, and more for luxury, exotic, and premium electric vehicles."We get it, leaving a luxury vehicle anywhere can feel nerve-racking," said Michael Piombetti of Avio Coach Craft. "Our goal is to provide Beverly Hills drivers with clear communication, meticulous craftsmanship, and confidence throughout the repair process."Serving Beverly Hills and Greater Los AngelesAs a nearby Beverly Hills luxury auto body shop , Avio Coach Craft serves drivers throughout Beverly Hills, West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Brentwood, Malibu, Westwood, Century City, Culver City, and surrounding Los Angeles communities.About Avio Coach CraftFounded in 1989, Avio Coach Craft is a family-owned luxury collision repair facility specializing in exotic, luxury, and premium electric vehicles. The company is a Tesla Approved Body Shop and Lucid Certified Collision Center with extensive experience repairing Ferrari, Porsche, Bentley, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, and other high-end vehicles. Conveniently located at 2245 Pontius Ave. in West LA, Avio Coach Craft has built its reputation on precision craftsmanship, manufacturer-approved repair procedures, and transparent customer service.For more information or to schedule a free estimate, book online or call (310) 312-1128.

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