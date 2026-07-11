Sophie Edwards Expands Public Understanding of Ancient Transgender History Through Research and Education

Historian and educator explores overlooked stories of transgender people across the ancient Mediterranean and Near East.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While transgender people are often described as a modern phenomenon, researcher and educator Sophie Edwards is helping audiences explore the long and complex history of gender diversity through her work examining transgender experiences in the ancient world.Through her historical research project, We Have Always Existed , Edwards explores stories, archaeological evidence, mythology, and historical records connected to transgender and gender-diverse people throughout the ancient Mediterranean and Near East. Her work aims to make these histories more accessible while encouraging deeper conversations about gender, identity, and the ways human experiences have been recorded throughout history."History is shaped by the stories we preserve and the ways we interpret the evidence that remains," said Sophie Edwards. "When we look more closely at the past, we find that experiences of gender diversity are far older and more complex than many people realize."Exploring Stories That Have Been OverlookedFor much of recorded history, transgender and gender-diverse experiences have not always been documented through the language or frameworks used today. As a result, many historical figures and communities have been overlooked, misunderstood, or interpreted only through the perspectives of the societies that recorded them.Edwards’ research examines these historical narratives while considering the challenges involved in studying gender across different cultures and time periods. Her work explores how historians can interpret surviving texts, archaeological discoveries, and cultural traditions while recognizing that ancient societies understood gender differently from modern communities.The We Have Always Existed project examines a range of historical topics, including transgender individuals in ancient societies, gender-diverse religious communities, transgender archaeology, mythology, and historical interpretations of gender identity.Making Historical Research AccessibleBeyond traditional academic spaces, Edwards focuses on bringing historical research to broader audiences through accessible educational content.By combining historical analysis with storytelling, she aims to make complex topics approachable for people who may not have studied ancient history or gender studies. Her work highlights the importance of examining the past through multiple perspectives and asking new questions about familiar historical narratives."Research becomes meaningful when people can connect with it," explained Edwards. "Too many people think history is just memorizing a list of boring dates and names, but beneath all of that are the lives, experiences, struggles, and contributions of real people."A Deeper Look at Transgender HistoryThe study of transgender history continues to grow as researchers examine historical evidence from around the world. Scholars and historians have increasingly explored how concepts of gender have varied across cultures and how individuals throughout history have challenged or moved beyond the gender roles assigned to them.Edwards’ approach focuses on examining historical figures and communities while acknowledging the complexity of applying modern terminology to people from the past. Her work considers how researchers can discuss transgender history responsibly while still recognizing patterns of gender diversity throughout human history.Preserving Stories for Future GenerationsAs conversations about history and identity continue to evolve, preserving diverse historical narratives remains an important part of understanding the human experience.Through We Have Always Existed, Edwards continues to explore stories that have often received limited attention and share research that encourages audiences to view transgender history as an important part of broader world history."Modern trans people deserve to know and own our histories," said Edwards. "Human beings have always had complex relationships with gender, identity, and community. Exploring those histories helps us better understand both the past and ourselves."To learn more about Sophie Edwards’ research into ancient transgender history and the *We Have Always Existed* project, visit https://sbedwards.co/ About Sophie EdwardsSophie Edwards is a researcher, writer, and educator focused on transgender history, particularly the history of transgender and gender-diverse people in the ancient Mediterranean and Near East. Through her We Have Always Existed project, Edwards explores historical records, archaeology, mythology, and cultural narratives to bring overlooked stories of gender diversity to wider audiences.

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