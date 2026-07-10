Anguilla Tourist Board Appoints Marketplace Excellence as U.S. Public Relations Agency of Record

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board has appointed Marketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) as its U.S. public relations agency of record, effective July 1, 2026, as the destination ramps up efforts to strengthen its presence in its largest international source market.The appointment supports Anguilla’s strategy to elevate brand awareness, expand media visibility and drive visitor demand through targeted storytelling, strategic media relations and engagement with leading U.S. travel journalists, editors, broadcasters and content creators.“Marketplace Excellence’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Anguilla continues to experience strong growth and solidifies its position as one of the region’s most desirable destinations,” said Hon. Cardigan Connor, Minister of Health, Sports and Tourism. “Their proven expertise in destination marketing will help us deepen awareness and drive demand among high-value American travelers seeking refined, uncrowded Caribbean experiences.”Director of Tourism Jameel Rochester said the partnership reflects the board’s commitment to strengthening Anguilla’s presence in the U.S. market. “Marketplace Excellence brings deep industry relationships and a strategic approach to destination public relations that aligns perfectly with our premium positioning,” Rochester said.Bevan Springer, President and CEO of Marketplace Excellence, said the agency looks forward to showcasing the island’s distinctive appeal to American travelers.“We are honored to partner with the Anguilla Tourist Board and the people of Anguilla,” Springer said. “Anguilla is a world-class destination known for its natural beauty, exceptional culinary scene and authentic Caribbean charm. We look forward to sharing its story with more travelers across the United States and delivering measurable results.”The agreement underscores Anguilla’s continued investment in strategic marketing initiatives designed to sustain long-term tourism growth and reinforce its position as one of the Caribbean’s leading luxury destinations.For information on Anguilla, visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram:@Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Hashtag: MyAnguilla.About Marketplace Excellence CorporationMarketplace Excellence Corporation (MPE) is an integrated public relations, marketing and media agency specializing in travel, tourism and hospitality.Headquartered in New Jersey, with team members and affiliates across the United States, the Caribbean and key international markets, MPE delivers strategic communications, media relations, branding, content development and destination marketing services.The agency combines global expertise with deep Caribbean knowledge to create customized, results-driven campaigns that strengthen brand reputation, expand market visibility and deliver measurable business outcomes. With an extensive network of media, travel trade and industry partners, MPE serves tourism and hospitality brands and public and private-sector clients throughout the Caribbean, North America and beyond.For more information, visit marketplaceexcellence.com.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from six major gateways: Boston, MA (BOS), Newark, NJ (EWR), Baltimore, MD (BWI), Miami, FL (MIA), Puerto Rico (SJU), Antigua (ANU) and St. Maarten (SXM), and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away. Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose The Crowd, Find Yourself.

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