Jerry Laws named Warden of Piedmont Correctional Institution

SALISBURY, N.C. — Jerry Laws has been named warden of Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury.

Laws most recently served as warden of Davidson Correctional Center and North Piedmont Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center for Women.

"Jerry's career reflects the opportunities that exist within the Department for dedicated professionals who lead with integrity and a commitment to excellence," said Secretary of Adult Correction, Leslie Dismukes. "Having advanced through the ranks, he understands the challenges our staff face every day and is well prepared to lead Piedmont Correctional Institution."

Piedmont Correctional Institution houses male offenders in medium custody and serves as a designated diagnostic center for newly admitted offenders. The facility includes a 14-bed infirmary and outpatient medical center with capabilities for X-ray, EKG, laboratory services, IV therapy and minor surgical procedures. A full-time, three-chair dental clinic is also located on site.

Correction Enterprises operates several programs at Piedmont Correctional Institution, including reupholstery, laser engraving, and the production of all mattresses and shower curtains for the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The institution also offers a variety of vocational, educational and reentry programs, including autobody and automotive repair, Adult Basic Education, HiSET, the Alcoholism and Chemical Dependency Program Recovery Road, Project Reentry, Human Resources Development and JumpStart.

Laws began his career with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction in 2006 as a correctional officer at Wilkes Correctional Center. He was promoted to correctional sergeant in 2015 before joining the Disciplinary Services Section as a disciplinary hearing officer in 2021. In 2023, he was promoted to associate warden at Davidson Correctional Center.

In 2024, Laws was promoted to warden of Davidson Correctional Center and North Piedmont CRV Center for Women, overseeing the operations of two institutions with distinct missions.

Laws holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University. He has earned an Advanced Criminal Justice Certificate from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission and has completed the CMIT Wardens Peer Interaction Program.

