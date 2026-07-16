The Real Deal Quotes Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team on Silicon Valley Luxury Market

Andy Meunier Top-Rated Silicon Valley Realtor

Andy Meunier of Meunier Brothers Real Estate shares insight with The Real Deal on luxury inventory, off-market sales & buyer behavior across Santa Clara County.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team at Coldwell Banker Realty was featured in a new report from The Real Deal examining off-market luxury home sales across the San Francisco Bay Area.The article, San Francisco Drives Bay Area Off-Market Luxury Boom, analyzes private residential sales of $3 million or more and highlights the different market conditions shaping San Francisco and Santa Clara County.Andy Meunier of the Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team was quoted on why Santa Clara County has seen fewer off-market luxury transactions than San Francisco, despite continued strength in the broader luxury market.“I think down in the South Bay, because of our market, I think there’s a little bit less of a fear of missing out,” Andy told The Real Deal.The report found that Santa Clara County’s off-market luxury sales volume declined modestly while total public and private luxury sales increased. Greater inventory has given buyers more options and allowed more sellers to pursue full-market exposure rather than selling privately.For Silicon Valley homeowners, the data reinforces the importance of choosing a sales strategy based on the property, available inventory and likely buyer pool. An off-market sale may offer privacy or convenience, while broader market exposure may create stronger competition and help maximize a property’s value.The Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team provides Silicon Valley home selling services that include pricing strategy, property preparation, professional media, targeted digital marketing and focused offer negotiation.Andy and Ben Meunier are third-generation Silicon Valley luxury real estate agents serving buyers and sellers throughout Cupertino, San Jose, Santa Clara, Los Altos, Mountain View, Sunnyvale, Saratoga, Los Gatos and surrounding communities.The Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team ranks among the top 1% of Silicon Valley real estate agents, with more than $300 million in career sales and over $110 million closed in 2025.Readers can learn more about the Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team and read the full The Real Deal article online.About the Meunier Brothers Real Estate TeamThe Meunier Brothers Real Estate Team is a third-generation Silicon Valley real estate team affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty. Led by Andy and Ben Meunier, the team combines deep local market knowledge with financial analysis, strategic property preparation, digital marketing and direct communication.

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