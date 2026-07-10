Snyder Celebrates Supreme Court Decision Ordering MI House Republicans to Deliver Nine Limbo Bills to Governor

LANSING, Mich., July 10, 2026 — The nine bills withheld by the speaker of the House must now be presented to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after the Michigan Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that the speaker has a constitutional duty to submit them. State Rep. Will Snyder (D-Muskegon), whose bill to include state corrections officers in the state police pension system is one of the nine, issued the following statement:

“Today’s ruling is a major victory for the Legislature and the people of Michigan. It was clear this was an unfair and unlawful method of interfering with the legislative process. Today’s win is about more than the contents of the bills; it’s about ensuring the sanctity of the process and making sure checks and balances work. It is also a major win for the teachers, first responders, and other public employees who would directly benefit from these bills. For example, my bill adding corrections officers to the State Police Pension System will finally have the opportunity to be signed into law.”

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