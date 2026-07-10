Town of Nantucket Hires Aleesha Nunley Benjamin as Director of Municipal Finance

Ms. Nunley Benjamin is an accomplished municipal finance professional with nearly 20 years of experience in governmental accounting, budgeting, and financial management. She has served in senior finance roles for the Towns of Marblehead and Littleton and the Cities of Medford and Gloucester, overseeing municipal accounting, treasury operations, budgeting, capital planning, information technology, financial reporting, and policy development. She has led major financial system implementations and earned Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) awards for excellence in budgeting and financial reporting.

Ms. Nunley Benjamin holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Salem State University and is a Certified Governmental Accountant (CGA) and Massachusetts Certified Public Purchasing Official (MCPPO).

As the next Director of Municipal Finance, Ms. Nunley Benjamin will serve as the Town's senior financial advisor and will provide executive leadership for the Town’s accounting, treasury, collections, procurement, assessing, budgeting, debt management, capital planning, and financial reporting functions. She will work closely with the Town Manager, Select Board, and Finance Committee to build upon the Town's strong financial foundation while promoting continued fiscal sustainability, transparency, and responsible financial management.

Ms. Nunley Benjamin will join the Town in September.







