HAIRMAX® NOW AVAILABLE AT ULTA BEAUTY

FDA-cleared laser hair growth devices and science-backed hair wellness solutions now available on Ulta.com

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hairmax, the global leader in at-home laser hair growth technology, today announced that its FDA-cleared laser hair growth devices and restorative hair care products are now available on Ulta.com.The launch places Hairmax's clinically proven technology in front of millions of consumers through Ulta Beauty, the retailer beauty shoppers trust to curate the brands that define what's next. As hair wellness cements itself as one of beauty's fastest-growing categories, this partnership reflects Ulta's recognition of Hairmax as the category's clear technological leader and gives Hairmax a direct line to a customer base that doesn't settle for anything less than proven performance."Hair wellness has evolved from a niche category into an essential part of today's beauty routine," said Mike Nassar, President of Hairmax. "Ulta Beauty has earned its position as the place consumers go to discover the brands that are actually setting the pace in beauty, and that's exactly where Hairmax belongs. This is only the beginning of how we intend to grow this category."For more than 25 years, Hairmax has set the standard for at-home hair growth technology , a position no other brand in the category can claim. Backed by seven clinical studies, the most of any at-home laser hair growth brand, and recommended by physicians worldwide, Hairmax's FDA-cleared devices are paired with restorative hair care and nutritional supplements to deliver the most complete hair wellness regimen available today.The Ulta assortment gives consumers access to Hairmax's hair growth and hair wellness solutions, making it simple to build a personalized regimen grounded in real clinical results — not trends."Launching at Ulta Beauty is the result of a shared vision to bring meaningful innovation to consumers," said Joseph Sopracasa, Director of Sales & Business Development at Hairmax. "Ulta is the partner best positioned to introduce Hairmax to a highly engaged beauty customer who is actively seeking premium, proven solutions. This is a significant expansion of our retail presence, and it's just one part of a much bigger growth chapter we're building, with more to come."Hairmax products are now available at Ulta.com and Hairmax.com.About HairmaxFor more than 25 years, Hairmax has been the global leader in at-home laser hair growth technology. Hairmax's FDA-cleared laser devices are clinically proven to treat hereditary hair loss in men and women and are supported by seven clinical studies published in six peer-reviewed medical journals. Available world-wide and recommended by physicians, Hairmax also offers restorative hair care products and nutritional supplements designed to help regrow healthier, fuller hair. Together, these solutions provide a comprehensive approach to hair wellness.

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