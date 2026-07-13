2026 NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention | September 18-19, Atlantic City

The New Jersey Cannabis Convention is designed for the state's cannabis market, creating the unique opportunity for local businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors, to come together” — Marc Shepard

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NECANN's New Jersey Cannabis Convention and NECANN CUP Awards Return to Atlantic City September 18-19The NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention returns for its 7th year to the Atlantic City Convention Center for two days of cannabis business and education September 18-19, 2026. The largest gathering of the cannabis industry in the state will again include the New Jersey NECANN CUP, a cannabis competition open to ALL licensed operators and cultivators in New Jersey, making it a true showcase of the "Best of the Best" in the Garden State. Four programming tracks will feature 35+ sessions with a diverse and comprehensive roster of industry experts covering topics like branding, cultivating, business & regulatory, energy efficiency, social equity opportunities and empowerment, and more.In addition to the educational component of the two-day event, over 200 businesses will be exhibiting the latest in cannabis products and services, with over 5,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. The exhibit floor is open Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturday from 10am to 3pm with displays, activations, demonstrations, and networking.This year’s convention highlights include:“The Afters”, the Official NECANN after-party at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on Friday night hosted by MPX. Free admission with show badge starting at 7:10 featuring live music, dabs, great food, drinks, and indoor/outdoor networking.NJ NECANN CUP AWARDS - The largest, most respected cannabis competition in New Jersey, open to all licensed cultivators and brands! The Awards show happens at 2pm on Saturday on the main stage in the exhibit hall, and is open to all attendees and exhibitors.The Beast Media Programming Stage featuring two days of panels covering the intersection of policy, business, leadership, and culture in the New Jersey Cannabis market. Sessions are open to all, in exhibit hall.An exclusive catered welcome reception for exhibitors & licensed attendees at the ACCC Treehouse on Thursday from 5pm-7pm, with live DJs, an amazing array of great food, and a cash bar. Hosted by the New Jersey Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.A free expungement clinic to help New Jersey residents have their cannabis related convictions cleared from their record. Pre-registration required here: bit.ly/necannNJexpungeThe Accelerate New Jersey Cannabis Mixer at the Treehouse on Friday from 5pm-7pm, with great food and a cash bar. Space is limited, convention add-on ticket required.The NECANN Women’s lounge, hosted by Blunt Brunch. Located in the exhibit hall, with free programming sessions and networking activates both days. The lounge is open to all attendees and exhibitors.High Rollers, the official show dispensary, will be running a free shuttle to and from their retail store and consumption lounge during the convention both days."Like all NECANN events, the New Jersey Cannabis Convention is individually designed for the host state's cannabis market, creating the unique opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, investors, and the canna-curious to come together, connect and learn from the people paving the way for this exciting new industry," said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. "With the cannabis market heating up in the Mid-Atlantic, it's also a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products."Location: Atlantic City Convention CenterHours: Friday: 10am-4pm | Saturday: 10am-3pmCost: $50-$135, must be 21+About NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at necann.com

NECANN New Jersey Highlights

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