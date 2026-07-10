Cordele, Crisp County, GA (July 10, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Bianca Armani King-Knight, age 17, of Crisp County, GA, Trenton Donnell Lane, age 19, of Wilcox County, GA, Kaylee Posey, age 17, of Crisp County, GA, and William Troy Posey, age 19, of Crisp County, GA, with one count of Felony Murder and three counts of Aggravated Assault. These charges are in connection to a shooting that resulted in the death of Correnthian Jeremiah Cooks, age 20, of Crisp County, GA, and left another man injured.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, at about 6:45 p.m., Cordele Police Department officers were dispatched to a call regarding a man shot in the 1000 block of Dayton Road in Cordele, Crisp County, GA. Upon arrival, officers discovered Cooks and another man with apparent gunshot wounds. Cooks was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased. The other man who had been shot was also taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Cooks’ body was taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy was conducted.

On Monday, June 29, 2026, King-Kight, Lane, Kaylee Posey, and William Troy Posey were arrested and booked into the Crisp County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus at (229)-931-2439, or the Cordele Police Department at (229) 273-3102. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case will be given to the Cordele Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review and prosecution.