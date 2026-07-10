Waycross, Ware County, GA (July 10, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged Marc Horne, age 30, of Waycross, GA, and Kisha Music, 51, of Blackshear, Pierce County, GA, with Simple Battery. Horne is currently employed as an officer with the Waycross Police Department.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, the Waycross Police Department requested the GBI to investigate allegations regarding a confrontation that occurred between Horne and Music. Horne was not on duty at the time of the incident. The confrontation occurred in front of a local medical office during business hours.

Horne and Music were arrested on July 10, 2026, and booked into the Ware County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Ware County Solicitor’s Office for review and prosecution.