Paula Bennett Brings Certified IBE Extensions and Non-Toxic Hair Care to Boise

IBE hair extensions

Experience the ultimate blend of damage-free hair extensions and organic, non-toxic hair care at the salon's new Meridian location.

You shouldn't have to compromise your physical well-being or scalp health to achieve incredible style” — Paula Bennett

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hair by Paula Brings Certified Invisible Bead Extensions and Non-Toxic Luxury Hair Care to MeridianHair by Paula is redefining the luxury salon experience in the Treasure Valley by combining elite, damage-free hair extensions with a strict commitment to holistic, non-toxic hair care . Led by Paula Bennett, a highly trained and certified Invisible Bead Extensions(IBE) stylist, the salon offers a premium alternative for clients seeking fuller, longer hair without sacrificing scalp health or environmental wellness.As one of the few certified IBEprofessionals in Idaho, Bennett specializes in the industry's premier method for hand-tied extensions. Unlike traditional extension methods that can cause discomfort, tension, or long-term damage to the hair follicle, Invisible Bead Extensions utilize a patented, damage-free stitching technique. The result is a completely hidden, comfortable, and seamless blend that moves naturally."My goal has always been to give clients the hair of their dreams—whether that’s brighter blondes, seamless balayage, or custom luxury extensions—while actively protecting their health," says Paula Bennett, owner of Hair by Paula. "You shouldn't have to compromise your physical well-being or scalp health to achieve incredible style."In addition to elite extension artistry, the salon proudly features Oway (Organic Way) products, the world’s first professional hair care line formulated with biodynamic, organic, and fair-trade ingredients. Free from aggressive chemical agents, synthetic fragrances, and parabens, Oway’s formulas leverage the power of essential oils and plant hydrolats to nourish the hair and scalp from the inside out.By marrying the invisible comfort of IBEwith the clean, non-toxic science of Oway, Hair by Paula provides a tailored, health-conscious salon environment for residents across Meridian, Eagle, and the greater Boise area.To learn more about services, view before-and-after transformations, or book a custom consultation, visit hairbypaulabennett.com.About Hair by Paula Located in Meridian, Idaho, Hair by Paula specializes in custom luxury hair extensions, expert blonding, and dimensional color services. Dedicated to holistic beauty, the salon prioritizes non-toxic products and advanced, damage-free techniques to support the overall health, scalp wellness, and confidence of every client.Media Contact: Paula Bennett Owner & Stylist, Hair by Paula paulabennett1@mac.com (760) 220-0813 https://hairbypaulabennett.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.