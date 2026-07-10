DA Conaty Details Indictments Involving Woodbourne Correctional Officer and Inmates During Press Conference

Monticello, NY - On July 10, 2026, Sullivan County District Attorney Brian P. Conaty held a press conference at the District Attorney’s Office to announce the unsealing of several indictments stemming from a public corruption investigation into the Woodbourne Correction Facility.

A Sullivan County grand jury has returned an indictment charging former Woodbourne correctional officer Kyle Raven with multiple felony offenses for abusing his position of public trust by knowingly introducing methamphetamine and cell phones into the correctional facility on multiple occasions at the behest of inmates and in exchange for money.

Additionally, the grand jury has unsealed four other indictments charging inmates with the possession of dangerous contraband believed to be the fruits of this illicit conspiracy.

More specifically, Amy Preston, A.K.A. Amy Stoughtenger, who at all times relevant in this indictment, was at liberty and used her company, Freedom Foods, as a vendor to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) facilities to mask payments from inmates for the introduction of contraband into the facility; and with the assistance of Kyle Raven introduced this dangerous contraband inside the prison walls. The investigation further uncovered that in return for his assistance, Kyle Raven received in excess of $17k in cash payments and electronic CashApp funds from Andrew Stoughtenger, an inmate charged in this conspiracy, and Amy Preston, A.K.A. Amy Stoughtenger.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation conducted by the District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police, and the DOCCS Office of Special Investigations (OSI). The investigation was initiated when honest, dedicated, and professional correctional officers seized numerous cell phones from inmates and discovered records relating to those charged in the conspiracy.

Conaty said: “To be clear, the NYS Department of Corrections is a necessary and laudable institution established to protect the public from dangerous and violent criminals. In this pursuit, DOCCS employs thousands of brave, dedicated employees ranging from sworn correctional officers to civilian support staff. It is for this reason, it cuts the deepest in times like this when a Sullivan County grand jury unseals an indictment alleging a highly calculated and orchestrated conspiracy among a sworn correctional officer, several inmates, and a civilian to smuggle illegal narcotics and other contraband into the Woodbourne state correctional facility for distribution to inmates in exchange for money. Cell phones are, indeed, dangerous contraband because such possession subverts the prison monitoring system and may be used to facilitate an escape plan, injury fellow inmates or correctional officers, or further carry out criminal activity from inside the institution. I wish to thank the New York State Police and the DOCCS OSI for diligently uncovering this conspiracy and quickly pursuing all possible leads to further this investigation. These indictments highlight that this Office is committed to rooting out public corruption wherever it occurs.”

The press conference can be viewed in its entirety at https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CyS4D36KK/.