PriceSmart chooses Mallplaza Los Dominicos for its first membership shopping club in Chile

Mallplaza Los Dominicos, Santiago Chile

The US company, a pioneer of the members shopping club model in Latin America and the Caribbean, confirmed its first club in the country.

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PriceSmart, a US company specializing in membership shopping clubs, confirmed that its first Club in Chile will be in Mallplaza Los Dominicos, in the municipality of Las Condes. With this announcement, the company's arrival in the country enters a new stage and marks the starting point of its expansion in the Southern Cone.The opening will introduce a category to Chile that has not yet been developed locally: a shopping club people access through an annual membership that allows members to buy a curated selection of top-quality products in convenient formats and at the lowest possible price.“We are excited to announce that our arrival in Chile will materialize with the opening of our first store in the municipality of Las Condes, which will also be our first shopping club located in a shopping center. This location is fully aligned with our membership model and our long-term growth strategy. In addition to having a solid demographic base and excellent accessibility, it offers a commercial environment that connects with the future members we will serve in Chile, who value quality and savings. We expect it to open in the first half of 2027. This club lays the foundations for what we believe can eventually become a significant market with potential to host multiple clubs,” said PriceSmart CEO David Price.PriceSmart’s model is based on an operation designed to reduce inefficiencies and transfer those savings directly to members. The company aims to offer a shopping experience that is different from traditional retail, through a limited selection of products, volume purchases, logistical efficiency and direct relationships with global, regional and local suppliers.The proposal will include international brands, local products, differentiated formats and PriceSmart’s private label Member's Selection, developed according to the highest quality standards. According to the company, its global membership renewal rate of close to 90% reflects that members perceive real value and savings year after year.“For a company like PriceSmart to choose Mallplaza Los Dominicos fills us with pride. This alliance allows us to continue to boost the urban center with a unique proposition in the country that will drive the habituality of visits. We are very happy that Mallplaza will host their first shopping club in Chile. It is an unprecedented model that we are sure will be a great success. The store will cover an area of close to 9,000 m2, which will boost our commercial mix and consolidate a highly attractive offering for our public,” Mallplaza CEO Pablo Pulido said.Price club explains that this first club is not an isolated project, but the start of a long-term relationship with Chile, a market it describes as demanding, competitive and sophisticated. The company sees the country as a strategic market to validate its model in the Southern Cone and build an operation with local leadership, supplier development and job creation.The new format will be aimed at families and small businesses. A significant share of the company's members in the markets where it operates are SMEs, entrepreneurs, restaurants, shops and other businesses that use the club as a wholesale supplier.

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