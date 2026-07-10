American Vision Windows Celebrates Summer with Star-Spangled Savings on Windows, Doors and Bath Remodels

American Vision Windows and American Vision Baths announce July savings on replacement windows, walk-in baths, and shower remodels.

Summer is when homeowners experience firsthand how much of a difference quality windows can make” — Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows

CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California's leading window replacement company and a proudly 100% employee-owned business, alongside American Vision Baths, today announced its July promotions designed to help homeowners stay comfortable, improve energy efficiency, and invest in their homes during the peak of summer.As temperatures continue to rise across California, July is one of the busiest times of year for homeowners considering replacement windows and home upgrades. Older, inefficient windows can allow unwanted heat into the home, forcing air conditioning systems to work harder and increasing energy costs.To help homeowners stay cool while saving money, American Vision Windows is offering $1,776 off new replacement windows throughout the month of July.The seasonal promotion gives homeowners an opportunity to replace aging windows with energy-efficient products engineered for California's diverse climates. New windows can help improve indoor comfort, reduce solar heat gain, minimize outside noise, and enhance curb appeal."Summer is when homeowners experience firsthand how much of a difference quality windows can make," said Monica Estrada, CEO of American Vision Windows. "Whether you're looking to lower your energy bills, improve your home's appearance, or simply make your living space more comfortable, this is a great time to invest in your home while taking advantage of significant seasonal savings."More information about current window and door promotions is available at:American Vision Baths is also helping homeowners refresh one of the most important rooms in their home with limited-time July savings on premium bathroom remodeling solutions.Throughout July, homeowners can receive $1,000 off a KOHLER Walk-In Bath, along with no interest for 12 months . Designed with comfort, accessibility, and safety in mind, walk-in baths continue to be a popular choice for homeowners looking to age comfortably in place while enjoying a spa-like bathing experience.Homeowners planning a shower remodel can also receive $1,000 off a Reveal by KOHLER shower remodel, plus no interest for 12 months. The shower promotion continues through August 31, giving customers additional time to take advantage of the offer.American Vision Baths specializes in low-maintenance bathroom solutions that combine modern design with premium materials and expert installation.More information about current bath and shower promotions is available at:American Vision continues to make it easier for homeowners to explore products in person through its growing network of California showrooms.The company's Simi Valley showroom is now open on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., while all other showroom locations remain available by appointment. Homeowners who finalize their project contract at the Simi Valley showroom during weekend hours will receive a $100 VISA Gift Card as part of the company's weekend showroom promotion.Earlier this year, American Vision also celebrated the opening of its newest showroom in Indio, expanding access to replacement windows, doors, walk-in baths, and shower remodeling services for homeowners throughout the Coachella Valley.As a 100% employee-owned company, American Vision Windows remains committed to delivering exceptional craftsmanship, personalized service, and high-quality products that help California homeowners enjoy greater comfort, energy efficiency, and long-term value.The July promotions are available for a limited time. Window offers expire July 31, 2026. Walk-in bath offers expire July 31, 2026, and shower remodel offers expire August 31, 2026.Homeowners interested in learning more or scheduling a complimentary consultation are encouraged to visit American Vision Windows or American Vision Baths online.About American Vision WindowsAmerican Vision Windows is California's largest window replacement company and a 100% employee-owned business specializing in energy-efficient replacement windows and doors. With decades of experience and nearly one million windows installed, the company continues to help homeowners improve comfort, efficiency, and home value throughout California.About American Vision BathsAmerican Vision Baths provides premium bathroom remodeling solutions, including KOHLER Walk-In Baths and Reveal by KOHLER shower systems designed to enhance safety, accessibility, comfort, and style.

🇺🇸 Star-Spangled Savings | $1,776 Off New Windows

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