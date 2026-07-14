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OTM Cyber and IRI Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Sensitive Data Protection for Mission-Critical Organizations

IRI Data Protector Suite logo with green and purple crescent shapes on a black background.

The IRI Data Protector Suite for sensitive data discovery and deidentification in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured sources.

An architectural diagram illustrating the IRI DarkShield Version 7 system components and data flow across five stacked, color-coded functional layers. ## User Interfaces (Light Blue Layer) * Features user interface, web page, and terminal icons. * Shows

IRI DarkShield architecture for multi-source data classification and masking.

The OTM CyberSystem is the core AI-powered platform and monitoring tool used by cybersecurity company OTM Cyber to protect mission-critical environments. It provides 24/7 threat monitoring, behavioral analysis, and real-time threat mitigation, allowing or

The OTM CyberSystem protects mission-critical environments 24/7 by detecting and neutralizing vulnerabilities.

OTM Cyber and IRI partner to combine managed cybersecurity with data-centric protection, securing sensitive info for public safety and regulated organizations.

By combining [IRI data masking] technology with OTM Cyber’s advanced monitoring and response platform, customers can monitor and enforce data privacy across their entire operational footprint”
— David Friedland, IRI SVP
MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OTM Cyber and Innovative Routines International (IRI) today announced a strategic alliance to help public safety, healthcare, government, utilities, and other regulated organizations protect both the systems they rely on and the sensitive data those systems contain.

The collaboration brings together OTM Cyber's managed cybersecurity support, human-led and AI-assisted monitoring, and U.S.-based Security Operations Center with IRI's long-standing data discovery, masking, and auditing capabilities. Together, the companies are aligning network security and data-centric protection for organizations that need stronger visibility, steadier response, and practical support for compliance obligations.

For many regulated and mission-critical organizations, cybersecurity risk does not stop at the network edge. Sensitive information can move through production systems, storage environments, analytics workflows, software testing, and third-party processes. This alliance is designed to help customers identify where sensitive data lives, reduce unnecessary exposure, and monitor the environments that support essential operations.

OTM Cyber supports public safety, emergency communications, government, and critical infrastructure organizations with managed cybersecurity services, threat detection, response support, vulnerability visibility, and a 24/7 U.S.-based SOC.

IRI provides data discovery, classification, masking, anonymization, and data management technologies through products including FieldShield, DarkShield, and Voracity. These capabilities help organizations protect personally identifiable information, protected health information, payment data, and other sensitive values in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured sources.

“For mission-critical organizations, cybersecurity is not just a technical control; it is tied to continuity, trust, and the ability to keep essential services moving,” said Devin Lukomski, OTM Cyber President. “IRI brings deep data-protection capability to the places sensitive information lives. Together, we can help customers strengthen visibility across their environments while reducing the risk that protected data is exposed, misused, or carried into places it does not need to be.”

“IRI’s mission has always been to safeguard sensitive data and its realism where it lives,” explained IRI SVP David Friedland. “By combining this technology with OTM Cyber’s advanced monitoring and response platform, customers can monitor and enforce data privacy across their entire operational footprint.”
The alliance will initially focus on public safety agencies, healthcare organizations, utilities, government entities, and other regulated enterprises where cyber risk, privacy risk, and operational continuity are closely linked.

About OTM Cyber
OTM Cyber provides cybersecurity for mission-critical environments, with a focus on public safety, emergency communications, government, and critical infrastructure. The company delivers managed cybersecurity, 24/7 U.S.-based SOC support, threat detection, vulnerability visibility, response support, and practical readiness services for organizations where continuity matters.

About IRI
Founded in 1978, IRI provides high-performance data discovery, integration, and governance solutions for global organizations. The company’s tools streamline data management, including big data ETL, quality, and AI-ready preparation. Additionally, IRI offers on-premise data masking, anonymization, and test data synthesis to support data security and regulatory compliance.

Alyssa Ardhya
IRI, The CoSort Company
+1 321-777-8889
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OTM Cyber and IRI Partner to Strengthen Cybersecurity and Sensitive Data Protection for Mission-Critical Organizations

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