Governor Hochul Announces the Opening of TheZone, a State-of-the-Art Indoor Play Space in Jamestown Connecting Sports with STEAM

Unique Play Haven Supports Governor’s Unplug and Play Initiative with Interactive Technology and Non-Structured Leisure Activities that Get Kids Moving and Thinking

See a Video of TheZone Activities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the grand opening of TheZone, a new 6,200-square-foot indoor play space located inside Jamestown's Northwest Arena. Designed for toddlers through pre-teens, the state-of-the-art facility directly connects sports with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) concepts. The innovative venue supports the Governor's "Unplug and Play" initiative by blending non-structured physical activity with interactive technology.

“It’s great to see a new attraction for families in Jamestown that is encouraging kids of all ages to Unplug and Play,” Governor Hochul said. “The National Comedy Center is located across the street, making Jamestown an ideal destination for visitors looking to laugh, learn and get active in a whole new way. By creating spaces that inspire curiosity, teamwork and healthy activity, we are investing in the next generation of New Yorkers and strengthening communities across the state.”

The facility is fully ADA-compliant and structured to remain financially accessible. Low-cost opportunities will be available through scholarships and school-coordinated field trips. Situated near downtown assets like the National Comedy Center and the Jamestown Riverwalk, TheZone is projected to attract 45,000 new visitors annually to the Northwest Arena.

Designed by Jack Rouse Associates and Cortina Productions, the vibrant play pavilion includes:

Tunnel Experience: An electric, professional-style pre-game sports tunnel that announces children's names as they enter

Free Play Zone: An open athletic space equipped with hoops, balls, nets, and a massive Jumbotron capturing instant replays

Toddler Bullpen: A dedicated, safe enclosure featuring soft-play equipment for children ages 2 to 5 to build basic motor skills

Primetime Climb: An ADA-accessible, two-tiered climbing framework with obstacles, lookouts, and slides integrated with a digital scavenger hunt

Locker Room: An interactive space where kids can learn about nutrition and physics, design custom sports jerseys, and control room lighting

Northwest Arena Executive Director Keith Martin said, "TheZone is a total game-changer for Jamestown, combining high-energy sports with hands-on STEAM learning to create a unique, interactive environment for kids to move, learn, and imagine. We are incredibly grateful to Governor Hochul and New York State for their vital support and shared vision in turning this dream into a reality for families."

To support development, Empire State Development (ESD) awarded the project a $900,000 capital grant through the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council (REDC). The facility is expected to directly sustain four new, full-time permanent jobs along with ten additional part-time positions.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Research showed Chautauqua County offered too few recreational spaces for kids, especially indoor spaces they can use during their long winters. TheZone is a perfect fit for Governor Hochul’s ‘Unplug and Play’ initiative and will also give even more families a reason to visit Jamestown, adding to the economic vitality of the area."

Western New York REDC Co-Chairs Eric Reich and Steve Stoute said, "We are all learning to never underestimate the power of play. The investment by the REDC in this project is an investment in the future health and happiness of our children. The success of TheZone will come quickly, as kids have fun taking on active play challenges without even knowing they are learning important health lessons."



Read the full press release here.