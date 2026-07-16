Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge Welcomes New Owner and a Bright Future

Mark Dolan, CBOL Owner John Fabian: CBOL Founder

New Ownership. New Energy. New Properties. New Adventures.

CONNEAUTE , OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge is pleased to announce that the business has officially transitioned to new ownership, ushering in an exciting new chapter while maintaining the traditions, hospitality, and outdoor experiences that customers have come to know and appreciate.The new owner, Mark Dolan, is committed to building upon the strong foundation established by the business and continuing to provide exceptional service to guests, sportsmen, outdoor enthusiasts, and visitors seeking a memorable outdoor adventure. John Fabian , the founder of Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge, and his team, have earned a reputation for outstanding customer service and unforgettable experiences ," said Mark Dolan, Owner of Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge. "I am honored to carry that legacy forward while exploring new opportunities to enhance the experience for our guests. We look forward to welcoming both returning customers and new visitors in the years ahead."Under the new ownership, customers can expect the same dedication to quality, comfort, and personalized service. The focus remains on creating memorable outdoor experiences while fostering strong relationships with guests and the local community.The transition marks an exciting milestone for the business, and plans are already underway to continue improving services, expanding offerings, and ensuring that Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge remains a premier destination for outdoor recreation and lodging."We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers and community," said John Fabian, CBOL Founder. "Their loyalty and trust have been essential to the success of Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge, and we look forward to serving them for many years to come.""We also acknowledge and appreciate the hard work and strong foundation laid down by Grant Dinner and the members of the previous ownership group, Conneaut Creek Partners. Without their vision, today would not be possible," said Mark Dolan.For more information about Covered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge, upcoming events, or reservations, please contact:Jimmy MucciOperations Manager, Covered Bridge Outfitters and LodgePhone: 440-256-6556Email: trips@cbolodge.comWebsite: www.cbolodge.com About Covered Bridge Outfitters and LodgeCovered Bridge Outfitters and Lodge is dedicated to providing exceptional outdoor experiences, comfortable accommodations, and outstanding customer service. The business serves outdoor enthusiasts and visitors seeking quality recreation, relaxation, and adventure in a welcoming environment.

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