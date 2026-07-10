U.S. Army SATMO holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C.— The U.S. Army Security Assistance Training Management Organization (SATMO) hosted a traditional Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Fort Bragg Hall of Heroes, welcoming Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Wildman as the unit's new senior enlisted leader and bidding a fond farewell to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas E. Jones.

The event highlighted the critical global mission of SATMO and the vital role of the noncommissioned officer corps in leading its specialized teams. Surrounded by the legacy of military greatness in the Hall of Heroes, the traditional passing of the colors symbolized the formal transfer of authority, responsibility, and leadership. This time-honored military tradition ensures that the unit's enlisted force is never without senior leadership.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jones leaves behind a legacy of steadfast leadership and dedication to the SATMO mission. Under his guidance, SATMO successfully deployed numerous training and advisory teams across all geographic combatant commands, reinforcing the organization's motto:"Training the World, One Soldier at a Time."

In his farewell remarks, Jones thanked the Soldiers and his family for their unwavering support. He emphasized that serving alongside the quiet professionals of SATMO was the honor of his career, praising the daily impact the teams make on national security by strengthening global alliances.

“Your accomplishments are endless and I am not standing up here because of what I have done,” said Jones during his remarks. “I am standing up here because of what you have done.”

Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Kevin J. Wildman steps into the role with extensive leadership experience and a deep understanding of security assistance operations. As the new senior enlisted advisor, Wildman will oversee the training, welfare, and operational readiness of SATMO's global advisory teams.

Addressing the formation, Wildman expressed his humility and excitement to join the SATMO team. He pledged to give his best to the Soldiers every single day, with a continued focus on delivering unmatched training to U.S. allies and enhancing partner lethality and readiness.

As I assume responsibility, I am acutely aware the trust that you placed inside of me,” said Wildman. “I am committed to serving each and every one of you with dignity, respect and integrity the team has an unprecedented reputation, and you are filled with extreme professionals. I look forward to working with each and every one of you as we continue to build and bolster our legacy.”

SATMO is a subordinate organization to the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC). It is uniquely tasked with deploying U.S.-based teams to execute security assistance missions outside the continental United States.