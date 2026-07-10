NAVELSG Sailors Support Fleet Week New York, Showcase Expeditionary Logistics During America 250 Celebration

NEW YORK (July 10, 2026)— Sailors assigned to the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) supported the 250th anniversary of the United States during Fleet Week New York by engaging with thousands of visitors and demonstrating the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command’s (NECC) expeditionary logistics capabilities. Throughout the week, NAVELSG Sailors represented both NAVELSG and NECC at interactive displays, speaking with members of the public about the command’s role in enabling naval operations around the globe. The team highlighted expeditionary cargo handling, logistics-over-the-shore operations, port opening capabilities and the specialized mission sets that allow the Navy to rearm, refuel and resupply forces in contested and austere environments.

Fleet Week New York provides an opportunity for Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen to connect with the American public while strengthening awareness of the sea services and their missions. As part of the nationwide America 250 commemoration, the event also recognized 250 years of naval service and the enduring relationship between the Navy and the nation it serves.

“Fleet Week gives us the opportunity to show Americans a side of the Navy they may not normally see,” said Information Systems Technician Chief Breonn Stephens, leading chief petty officer for NAVELSG’s N6. “Every conversation is a chance to explain how expeditionary logisticians make it possible for the fleet to operate anywhere in the world. Representing NAVELSG and NECC during this historic celebration is an honor for our team.” During the event, NAVELSG Sailors answered questions about expeditionary logistics, cargo handling operations and career opportunities while sharing how NAVELSG supports combatant commanders by delivering expeditionary logistics capabilities wherever they are needed. Their engagement gave visitors an opportunity to better understand how expeditionary logisticians enable the fleet by providing critical rearmament, refueling and resupply capabilities in support of naval operations worldwide.

“Fleet Week is an investment in the relationship between our Navy and the American people,” said Lt. Matt Canon, NAVELSG N41 finance officer. “Supporting events like Fleet Week allows our Sailors to showcase the capabilities that NAVELSG and Navy Expeditionary Combat Command bring to the fleet while strengthening public understanding of the expeditionary logistics mission. It’s rewarding to see our team represent the command with such professionalism.”

NAVELSG’s participation highlighted the critical role expeditionary logistics plays in supporting distributed maritime operations and ensuring naval forces remain supplied, sustained and mission ready across the globe. Through direct interaction with the public, Sailors helped demonstrate how NAVELSG and NECC deliver expeditionary logistics capabilities that enable the fleet to operate anytime, anywhere.

NAVELSG provides expeditionary logistics capabilities for maritime forces ashore, including expeditionary cargo handling for surface, air and terminal operations, tactical fueling, ordnance handling and reporting, and support to maritime prepositioning and joint logistics over-the-shore operations. NAVELSG supports Navy, joint, interagency and combined forces worldwide.

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