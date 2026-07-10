Behind the cannon salute: Soldiers preserve Army customs and traditions

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — As thousands gathered to celebrate Independence Day at Fort Buchanan, one of the evening's most memorable moments lasted only a few minutes. Before fireworks illuminated the night sky, the powerful sound of four ceremonial cannons echoed across the San Juan metropolitan area, honoring the nation while showcasing one of the Army's oldest customs and traditions.

The ceremonial cannon salute quickly became one of the highlights of the celebration, drawing enthusiastic reactions from the crowd. For many attendees, it was their first opportunity to witness this time-honored Army tradition, adding a distinctive military element that connected the public with the Army's rich heritage.

Behind every cannon salute was a team of Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard whose precision, discipline and dedication ensured the ceremony was executed safely and flawlessly. Long before the first round was fired, the team spent hours inspecting the historic artillery pieces, preparing blank ammunition, rehearsing commands and synchronizing every movement.

The four 105 mm howitzers, once employed in military operations, now serve exclusively as ceremonial cannons. Although no longer used in combat, they continue to render honors during significant military and civic events, including Independence Day, Memorial Day, gubernatorial inaugurations and visits by distinguished leaders.

"This is a military tradition that we must preserve," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Alberto Pacheco Ortiz, a former field artillery Soldier and member of the Puerto Rico Army National Guard's ceremonial cannon team. "These cannons are no longer used in combat, but they represent the legacy of the Field Artillery and the pride of those who served in it. That's why we maintain them ourselves—to preserve that heritage for future generations."

The responsibility extends well beyond the ceremony itself. Throughout the year, the Soldiers personally clean, lubricate, inspect and preserve the historic cannons, ensuring they remain ready for future ceremonies while safeguarding an important piece of Army history. Their commitment reflects the Army's enduring dedication to preserving its customs and honoring the generations of Soldiers who served before them.

During the Independence Day celebration, the team fired blank ceremonial ammunition, producing only the distinctive sound associated with a military gun salute. Although the rounds contain no projectiles, every step of the operation follows strict safety procedures.

"We use only blank ceremonial ammunition," Pacheco said. "The rounds do not fire projectiles; they produce only the sound associated with a ceremonial gun salute. Even so, we follow strict safety procedures because of the high noise levels."

The cannon salute also reflected the strength of the Army's Total Force. Soldiers from the Puerto Rico Army National Guard joined Active Army, Army Reserve and Navy Reserve personnel in supporting Fort Buchanan's annual Independence Day celebration, demonstrating the seamless integration of the military community in Puerto Rico.

While spectators experienced only the powerful sound of the salute, the ceremony represented something much greater. It honored the nation's 250th anniversary, celebrated the Army's 251st birthday, and connected today's Soldiers with generations who have faithfully preserved the Army's customs and traditions.

As the echoes of the final round faded across the San Juan metropolitan area, the ceremonial cannon salute served as a reminder that the Army's heritage is preserved not only through historic equipment, but through Soldiers who remain committed to carrying forward the customs, traditions and esprit de corps that define the profession of arms.