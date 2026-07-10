R&B Icon Q Parker and Gospel Force Jai Vaughn Release Powerful New Music Video for Faith-Forward Anthem 'Get Better'

"Get Better" music video out now!

Two time Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Q Parker & Grammy Award nominee Jai Vaughn premiere music video for their new collaborative gospel single, ”Get Better”.

The song calls listeners to guard their minds, reject ‘stinking thinking,’ and keep declaring that things will get better, no matter how bad it feels right now,” — Jai Vaughn

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two time Grammy Award-winning R&B icon Q Parker and Grammy Award nominee, and creative executive Jai Vaughn have officially joined forces to premiere the highly anticipated music video for their new collaborative gospel single, ” Get Better ”.Co-written and produced alongside their longtime friend and award-winning producer Tedy P, the track serves as a bold, radio-ready declaration of hope. It directly meets listeners in moments of loss, uncertainty, and hard seasons to remind them that faith, love, and perseverance will prevail.A Visual Journey of Healing and HopeThe music video for “Get Better” beautifully translates the song’s central theme, which is built around the timeless promise in Psalm 30:5 that ”weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”. Through an intentional, sonically nostalgic contemporary gospel production, the visual follows a journey from rough terrain and isolation to light, restoration, and breakthrough. It brings to life the song’s emphasis on prayer, personal responsibility, and pushing past doubt or fear.“Get Better is more than music, it’s encouragement for people who may be struggling mentally, emotionally, spiritually, or physically. The record reminds listeners that no matter what season they’re in, healing is possible and things can get better,” states Q Parker.Artistic Legacies ConvergeThis collaboration bridges the top-tier excellence of mainstream music with the authentic depth of the church space:* **Q Parker** brings decades of global success as a founding member of the multi-platinum R&B group 112, whose collective work has amassed over 13 billion global streams. A six-time ASCAP Award winner, his solo career includes hits like “Beg” and his latest project *Evolution of Romance, Volume One*.* **Jai Vaughn** (pronounced “Jay”) is a Christian Hip Hop Hall of Fame inductee and Dove Award nominee for her breakthrough debut album *Culture Shock*. Coming from a rich family legacy—her relatives founded the Grammy-winning gospel choir God’s Property—she has collaborated with giants like Lecrae, KB, and Mary Mary.* **Tedy P (Jeshua Williams)** is a Grammy-nominated, Stellar Award-nominated, and BMI Songwriter of the Year award-winning producer. A proud Southern University graduate and former leader of the Human Jukebox’s tuba section, he has produced numerous #1 Billboard records, including Major’s “I Prayed for You”.Watch Now & ConnectThe masterfully crafted track was written by Jaime “Jai” Vaughn-Williams, Quinnes “Q” Parker, Sheldon Body Jr., and Jeshua “Tedy P” Williams. The accompanying music video is available for viewing now.Q Parker Official: www.itsqparker.com (Instagram: @qparker112)Jai Vaughn Official: www.JaiVaughn.com (Instagram: @Jaivaughn_)

"GET BETTER" Music video

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