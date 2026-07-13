CCS Climbs 101 Spots on 2026 MSP 501, Earning Recognition Among the World's Top Managed Service Providers

We remain focused on helping clients strengthen their security posture, harness the power of AI responsibly, and build resilient technology environments that drive innovation and growth.” — Jay Whitchurch, CEO of CCS

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCS has earned a coveted spot among the world's elite managed service providers (MSPs), securing recognition on the 2026 MSP 501 —the technology industry's most rigorous and respected ranking of MSP excellence. In a year marked by unprecedented competition and rapid industry transformation, CCS has proven its ability to deliver exceptional results, demonstrating the financial strength, operational excellence, and innovative capabilities that set industry leaders apart.MSP Summit is pleased to name CCS to the 2026 MSP 501 with an impressive 101-place jump from 2025 to 2026. This demonstrates CCS’s client-first approach to technology innovation and the impact of its investments in cybersecurity, AI consulting, and managed services."Being recognized on the 2026 MSP 501 is a reflection of our commitment to helping organizations navigate one of the most transformative periods in technology history. As cybersecurity threats become more sophisticated and artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses operate, our role extends far beyond traditional IT support,” says Jay Whitchurch, CEO, CCS. “We are focused on serving as a trusted strategic partner—helping clients strengthen their security posture, harness the power of AI responsibly, and build resilient technology environments that drive innovation and growth. This recognition validates the expertise of our team, the trust our clients place in us, and our vision for delivering technology solutions that create lasting business value.""The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These MSPs aren't just keeping pace with the industry, they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape.""The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking—it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year-round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever-evolving market. Backed by the power of Informa, a global leader in live events, digital platforms, and research, we leverage unparalleled industry expertise and data-driven intelligence to deliver programs like the MSP 501 that truly matter. This recognition celebrates not just the achievements of these exceptional providers, but the collaborative ecosystem we've built together to drive the channel forward."The MSP 501 represents the best in the technology services industry, delivering outstanding vendor- and platform-neutral advice and value to small, midsized, and enterprise customers. This year, the MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in revenue. The 501 MSPs on the list averaged 10% revenue growth, and recurring revenue made up almost 60% of total revenue. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of security, cloud, AI, collaboration, networking, help desk, and remote monitoring and management.About CCSCCS (“Custom Computer Specialists”) is a premier provider of technology solutions and services to organizations throughout the US. Many organizations rely on CCS to deliver high-quality, exceptionally reliable, and secure technology solutions to support their cybersecurity, managed services, cloud, software, network management, and strategic planning needs.Established in 1979, CCS's extensive knowledge and experience have positioned it as a trusted partner for educational institutions, government agencies, healthcare providers, nonprofits, small to mid-sized businesses, and corporations throughout the US.With five hundred of the best-and-brightest employees in the technology industry, CCS has offices in Hauppauge, NY (HQ); Providence, RI; Cleveland, OH; Raleigh, NC; Wilmington, DE; and Indianapolis, IN. We strongly believe in “Right People, Right Results”. Providing the Right Results for our clients has earned CCS numerous certifications, awards, and distinctions: Inc. 5000; MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSPs (#18); CRN North America “Elite 150”, “Elite 250” and “Security 100” for top Managed Service Providers; Top 10 K12 Solution Providers; Barracuda XDR Partner of the Year; Best Cybersecurity Provider; Best Technology Services; Best Places to Work; SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance; and certification as a CMMC Registered Practitioner Organization. Learn more at www.customonline.com ABOUT CHANNEL PARTNERS, MSP SUMMIT, AND THE MSP 501Channel Partners Conference & Expo and MSP Summit serve the global community of technology advisors, managed service providers (MSPs), channel partners, and technology suppliers. Through industry-leading events, educational programming, networking opportunities, and recognition programs, they help channel professionals build stronger businesses, forge valuable partnerships, and accelerate growth.Channel Partners Conference & Expo is the world's largest independent channel event serving the entire indirect sales channel, while MSP Summit is the premier event dedicated to the managed services community. Together, these events bring thousands of technology advisors, MSPs, vendors, and industry leaders together each year for expert-led education, business development opportunities, strategic networking, and insights into the technologies shaping the future of the channel.The Channel Partners and MSP Summit portfolio also includes several respected industry recognition programs, including the MSP 501, which honors the world's top-performing MSPs; MSPs to Watch, recognizing emerging leaders in the managed services industry; the Circle of Excellence Awards, celebrating outstanding leadership and achievement across the channel; and the Channel Partners Tech Advisor Thought Leaders Awards, recognizing influential voices shaping the future of the technology advisor community.

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