Sun Stoppers and Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation Partner to Deliver 100 Slumber Bags to Camp Care Pediatric Patients

Playtime Slumber Bag

Sun Stoppers Owner Mike Burke Partners with Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation to Build 100 Slumber Bag Kits for Pediatric Patients Attending Camp Care.

Giving back shouldn’t be a checkbox reserved for multi-billion-dollar empires. When you see what these brave children go through, you step up and bring tangible relief right to them.” — Mike Burke, Owner of Sun Stoppers

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While massive conglomerates dominate headlines regarding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), a localized movement in North Carolina is proving that small-to-midsized enterprises can drive deep, localized impact. Sun Stoppers, a premier window tinting and automotive protection company headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with a growing footprint across the United States, is challenging the notion that charitable scales are reserved only for Fortune 500 companies.This week, Sun Stoppers owner Mike Burke put that philosophy into action, partnering directly with the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation and the dedicated medical staff of Camp Care at Levine Children’s Hospital. Together, the teams rolled up their sleeves to physically assemble and fund 100 specialized, interactive Playtime Slumber Bag and Story-time Pillowcase kits. These fully optimized comfort packages will be distributed directly to pediatric patients with chronic illness and cancer attending Camp Care this August.“Giving back shouldn’t be a checkbox or a tax strategy reserved for multi-billion-dollar empires,” said Mike Burke, owner of Sun Stoppers. “For us, community support is an absolute must. When you see what these brave children go through, and you realize you have the local resources and manpower to make their days brighter, you step up. Partnering with Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation lets us bring tangible, immediate relief right into their camp experience.”Camp Care provides a phenomenal, safe camp environment specifically designed for children undergoing intensive medical treatments, offering them a brief, vital escape into the ordinary joy of childhood. Knowing that nighttime or rest periods in unfamiliar spaces can cause anxiety for pediatric patients, the collaboration engineered a custom-tailored solution. Each child will receive a custom Slumber Bag designed by parent company Playtime Edventures, featuring over 35 vibrant, interactive fabric games, soccer goals, and tic-tac-toe layouts to encourage active play and visual distraction right from their sheets.To ensure maximum therapeutic relief and utility, Burke, Camp care staff, and the Foundation stuffed the 100 kits with over ten additional medical-grade and comfort-focused "must-haves," including:Playtime Story-time Pillowcase: Featuring a creative "Once Upon A Time..." structural story-starter printed on the fabric to prompt peaceful imagination and dream building.Sun Stoppers Custom T-Shirt: To welcome campers into the community support network.Noise-Canceling Earplugs: To ensure deep, undisturbed sleep in shared medical or camp cabins.Crayons & Mini Activity Books: For daytime creativity and tactile stimulation.Mini Plush Companion Animals: Providing soft, emotional support during clinical check-ins.Full-Body Hygiene Wipes: Offering easy, refreshing care on-site.Outdoor Protection Items: Durable rain ponchos and high-grade sunglasses built for the outdoors.Dental Care Essentials: Mini toothpaste and toothbrushes for self-care routines.The synergy between Sun Stoppers’ national reach and local values, and the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation’s innovative approach to pediatric comfort, sets a new blueprint for grassroots corporate giving. By focusing on direct-to-patient alignment, this partnership directly guarantees that 100 pediatric campers will head into their August camp experience armed with warmth, entertainment, and the knowledge that their community is standing fiercely behind them.###About Sun StoppersHeadquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sun Stoppers is a top-tier provider of automotive, residential, and commercial window tinting. Operating a robust network of service locations across the United States, Sun Stoppers specializes in premium heat-rejection, UV protection, and custom paint-defense films while remaining deeply committed to local community advancement initiatives.About Playtime Therapy Sheets FoundationThe Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation (affiliated with Playtime Edventures) is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the psychological well-being of hospitalized and chronically ill pediatric patients. Utilizing beautifully designed, interactive bed sheets, pillowcases, and slumber bags featuring over 35 built-in board games, puzzles, and therapeutic activities, the foundation converts cold clinical beds into healing landscape play-zones.Media Contact:Public Relations DeskPlaytime Therapy Sheets FoundationEmail: media@playtime-therapy-sheets-foundation.orgWebsite: www.playtime-therapy-sheets-foundation.org

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