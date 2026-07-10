North Dakota Department of Commerce opens registration for 2026 Global Talent Summit

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has opened registration for the 2026 Global Talent Summit, bringing together employers, workforce professionals, educators, community leaders and government partners to explore innovative workforce solutions through global talent.

The summit will be held Sept. 3 at the National Energy Center of Excellence on the campus of Bismarck State College. Hosted by Commerce's Global Talent Office, the event will feature national and international experts sharing practical strategies for attracting, retaining and integrating global talent to help address workforce needs across North Dakota.

"Global talent is one of the many ways North Dakota can address workforce shortages and support long-term economic growth," said Commerce Workforce Director and Deputy Commissioner Katie Ralston Howe. "This summit gives employers and community leaders practical tools, real-world examples and new connections they can take home and put into action."

Attendees will hear from subject matter experts and industry leaders on topics including:

The current U.S. immigration landscape and workforce trends.

Recruiting entry-level, skilled trade and advanced degree talent.

Strategies to attract, integrate and retain international employees.

Employer success stories and innovative workforce practices.

Building welcoming communities that support long-term workforce growth.

A fireside chat featuring Gov. Kelly Armstrong will highlight North Dakota's vision for strengthening the state's workforce and remaining competitive in a rapidly changing economy.

The summit is designed for employers, economic developers, human resource professionals, educators, community organizations, workforce partners and anyone interested in strengthening North Dakota's talent pipeline.

Registration is now open. Early bird registration is $40 through Aug. 1. Standard registration is $50 through Aug. 27. Lunch is included.

To view the agenda, learn more about the event or register, visit www.commerce.nd.gov/workforce/global-talent-summit.