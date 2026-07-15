'Home and Away' Star Martin Dingle Wall Leads Award-Winning Western 'This Bloody Country' on Prime Video UK July 15

Martin Dingle Wall Stars in "This Bloody Country."

Festival-winning frontier drama reached No. 1 among Western films on Prime Video U.S. for four consecutive weeks

Many UK audiences know Martin as the original Flynn Saunders from 'Home and Away,' but this performance reveals another dimension of his talent.” — Craig Packard, writer-director, "This Bloody Country"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Martin Dingle Wall , known to millions of UK viewers for his role on the long-running television series 'Home and Away,' stars in the award-winning independent Western "This Bloody Country" available to rent or buy on Prime Video throughout the United Kingdom beginning July 15.Written and directed by Seattle filmmaker Craig Packard, "This Bloody Country" is set in 1869 Utah and follows a devout frontier family and their Australian guide as they struggle to survive after a deadly encounter with bandits. Against the backdrop of the American frontier, the film explores enduring themes of faith, family, resilience and survival.Dingle Wall, an Australian actor whose work on "Home and Away" made him a familiar face to UK television audiences, stars as Ned Campbell, an experienced Australian guide whose courage, compassion and quiet determination become critical to the family's survival. The ensemble cast also features Larry Cedar, Maggie Gwin, Jacob Ward, and Rainey Qualley "This Bloody Country" earned the Audience Choice Award for Best Feature at the Utah International Film Festival before making its international premiere at Australia's Gold Coast Film Festival. Following its North American digital release, the film became the No. 1 Western on Prime Video in the United States for four consecutive weeks, reflecting a strong audience response ahead of its UK debut."Martin brought remarkable authenticity and humanity to the role of Ned Campbell," Packard said. "Many UK audiences know Martin as the original Flynn Saunders from 'Home and Away,' but this performance reveals another dimension of his talent. He brings strength, compassion and emotional depth that anchor the heart of the film."Packard said the story was inspired by the resilience of ordinary people facing extraordinary circumstances. "I have always been drawn to stories about resilience, faith and the choices people make under pressure. 'This Bloody Country' is ultimately about family and survival, but it's also about hope and the strength people discover when faced with seemingly impossible circumstances."Blending sweeping frontier landscapes with intimate storytelling, "This Bloody Country" honors the traditions of the classic Western while exploring timeless themes of courage, sacrifice, hope and redemption.After earning festival recognition in Australia and North America, the production team is expanding the film's international reach with its Prime Video UK debut.Fans of "Yellowstone," "1883," "Godless," and "The English" will appreciate This Bloody Country's character-driven storytelling, historical authenticity and emotionally grounded performances.About "This Bloody Country"Written and directed by Craig Packard and produced by Craig Packard and Anne Weiler, "This Bloody Country" is an award-winning independent Western drama set in 1869 Utah. The film follows a religious family on a journey to a new home in the American West, where hardship, violence and uncertainty test their faith, resilience and commitment to one another.The film premiered internationally at Australia's Gold Coast Film Festival, earned the Audience Choice Award for Best Feature at the Utah International Film Festival and became the No. 1 Western on Prime Video in the United States for four consecutive weeks following its North American digital release.Release Date: July 15, 2026Platform: Prime Video UK (TVOD)Media OpportunitiesInterviews with Martin Dingle Wall and castInterviews with writer-director Craig PackardMedia interviews, additional broadcast-quality images, promotional materials and publicity assets are available upon request.Electronic Press Kit (EPK):###

"This Bloody Country " | Official Trailer | Quiver Distribution | Cast: Martin Dingle Wall, Larry Cedar, Maggie Gwin, Jacob Ward, Rainey Qualley

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