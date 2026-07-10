Mayor Lester Miller hosts Council of Clergy Luncheon

On Thursday, July 9, Mayor Lester Miller hosted the Council of Clergy Luncheon at Macedonia Baptist Church to update the clergy on ongoing and upcoming projects at Macon-Bibb and upcoming projects.

“This is another opportunity during the summer of 2026 to give them an update on all the projects and to let them know where we’re headed in the future and how they could play a part now,” said Mayor Miller.

Mayor Miller spoke with the Council of Clergy about current and future projects in Macon-Bibb. This consists of the New Arena, predicted to be finished in 2028; meeting with Congress over the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park; the Macon VA Clinic; Sales/Property Taxes; and improving the Bibb County LEC Jail. He also talked with the attendees about how Macon-Bibb will address homelessness and the connection to mental health in the city, with a new building in the works.

Jason McClendon, President of the Mayor’s Council of Clergy for Social Life, reflected on past and current Council of Clergy Luncheons. “One of the things we’ve come to understand is that we are better together than we are separate.”

McClendon added to this statement, claiming that having different denominations, demographics, and religious organizations at the Council of Clergy Luncheon shows that the city of Macon-Bibb County can come together. “It shows the panoramic view of the expressions of Macon as well, and it has shown that there are people who really do want to be together.”

The purpose of the Council of Clergy is “Building a Better Community.” Its vision is to “Promote Unity in the Community by Partnering with Government and Related Agencies,” and its mission is to “Build a Better Community by Fostering Healthy Racial Relations.”