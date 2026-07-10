FEMA Announces Millions in Federal Funds to Train Community Officials on Disaster Preparedness and Response

FEMA recently made $90 million dollars in federal funding available to develop and deliver targeted, high-quality

training courses for state, local, Tribal Nation, and territorial emergency managers and first responders. These

community officials are on the frontlines of the nation’s response to multiple threats, hazards and disasters. By

ensuring they have access to high-quality training courses, FEMA empowers community officials to take charge of

their own disaster management and emergency response.



FEMA ensures that all federal grant dollars are used to strengthen the resilience and readiness of the United States.

and holds all grant recipients accountable for the responsible administration of this funding.



▪ FEMA made nearly $75 million available to five academic and training institutions through cooperative

agreements. These institutions are members of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium, which

delivers high-quality, FEMA-certified training courses to state, local, Tribal Nation, and territorial officials

across the country. Training courses are offered at no-cost to ensure the nation is prepared for to address

high-consequence threats like extreme weather events or terrorist use of weapons of mass destruction.



▪ FEMA made $7.6 million available to the University of Texas at San Antonio through a cooperative agreement.

University of Texas at San Antonio’s Center for Infrastructure Assurance and Security is the executive agent

for the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium, which delivers FEMA training courses focused on

preventing, responding to, and recovering from cyberattacks on critical infrastructure. State, local, Tribal

Nation, and territorial officials can take these courses at no cost.



▪ FEMA made $1.9 million available to Mississippi State University through the Alliance for System Safety of

Unmanned Aircraft Systems through Research Excellence cooperative agreement. Mississippi State University

will use it to develop and deliver high-quality FEMA training related to unmanned aircraft systems—also known

as drones. These courses cover how to use the technology during disaster response, such as for real-time

data collection or coordinating air operations.



▪ FEMA made $1.7 million available to the University of Southern Mississippi’s National Center for Spectator

Sports Safety and Security through the Homeland Security National Training Program. This funding will be

used to develop and deliver training related to securing the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, which

the United States will host in Los Angeles.



▪ FEMA also made $4.0 million available in Homeland Security National Training Program funds through a

competitive process. Recipients will use the federal money to deliver FEMA training and education to help

rural communities and Tribal Nations address evolving and emerging threats and hazards.

FEMA is committed to helping communities across the country strengthen their security and resilience from terrorist

attacks and other threats.



Contact Us

If you have any questions, please contact FEMA Office of External Affairs:

• Congressional Affairs at (202) 646-4500 or at FEMA-Congressional-Affairs@fema.dhs.gov

• Intergovernmental Affairs at (202) 646-3444 or at FEMA-IGA@fema.dhs.gov

• Tribal Affairs at (202) 646-3444 or at FEMA-Tribal@fema.dhs.gov

• Private Sector Engagement at (202) 646-3444 or at FEMA-Private-Sector@fema.dhs.gov



Follow Us

• Follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA

Espanol on Facebook, on Truth Social, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel.



FEMA Mission

Helping people before, during, and after disasters