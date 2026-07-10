AHA announces 2026 Quest for Quality Prize honorees 

The AHA July 9 announced that the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health System in Charleston, S.C., is the 2026 recipient of the AHA Quest for Quality Prize. Advocate Health in Charlotte, N.C., Connecticut Children’s in Hartford, Conn., and Nicklaus Children’s in Miami were named finalists. The prize recognizes exceptional healthcare leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health in America’s communities. The honorees will be recognized during the 2026 AHA Leadership Summit in Denver, July 12-14.

“This year’s AHA Quest for Quality honorees demonstrate how a deep commitment to innovations in data-driven safety initiatives can transform care and strengthen communities,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “These hospitals and health systems are leading the way in building cultures where safety and quality are the North Star, setting a powerful example for others across the country.”

Read more about the honorees’ strategies and achievements.