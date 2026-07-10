Surge Launches Proprietary Scoring System That Predicts Short-Term Rental Investment Performance by Market

Surge's investment portal scores every property and maps them against local demand drivers in real time.

Surge Score™ evaluates listings on a 0-100 scale using demand proximity data and property characteristics, with models individually calibrated for each city.

Investors buy on averages, but two properties on the same street can produce entirely different results. Location matters, and so does how the property itself is configured. That's what we score.” — Humberto Marquez, Founder, Surge

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surge, a Houston-based short-term rental management and investment brokerage firm, today announced the launch of the Surge Score™ , a proprietary rating system that evaluates the investment potential of short-term rental properties on a 0 to 100 scale. The system combines demand location analysis with property-level characteristics to produce a single, data-backed score for any residential listing in a supported market.Unlike generic calculators that rely on broad market averages or simple cap rate estimates, the Surge Score™ is built on a multiplicative model that evaluates two core dimensions simultaneously: how close a property sits to real sources of guest demand, and how well the property itself is configured to capture that demand. A strong house in a weak location cannot score well. A weak house in a prime location cannot either.Short-term rental investing has grown into a multi-billion dollar asset class, but the tools available to individual investors remain basic. Most buyers rely on neighborhood reputation, agent opinions, or backward-looking revenue averages that treat an entire zip code as a single data point. No widely adopted method accounts for a property's specific proximity to demand drivers, the diversity of that demand, or how well a property's physical characteristics match the type of guests nearby attractions bring in.The Surge Score™ model analyzes two scoring dimensions and multiplies them together, ensuring both location and property quality must be strong for a listing to score well.Demand Score measures a property's proximity to points of interest across 16 categories, including hospitals, natural attractions, sports venues, convention centers, universities, and entertainment districts. The model uses exponential distance decay calibrated per category. A hospital within one mile carries significant weight. That same hospital at five miles contributes almost nothing.Property Score evaluates the physical characteristics that drive STR revenue: bedroom count, bathroom ratio, pool, waterfront access, outdoor space, parking, and square footage per bedroom. These factors are weighted based on their observed correlation with listing performance.Two additional multipliers adjust the final score. A Demand Fit factor rewards properties whose configuration matches the type of demand nearby. A Demand Diversity factor rewards properties fed by multiple independent demand sources over those dependent on a single seasonal pattern. Regulatory gates automatically flag properties in HOA-restricted communities or high-risk flood zones, reducing or zeroing scores where short-term rental operation is impractical.The Surge Score™ is not a one-size-fits-all formula applied nationally. Each city's model is individually calibrated against the full local dataset of active short-term rental listings and their actual revenue performance in that market. What drives STR success in Houston is different from what works in Austin, Dallas, or San Antonio. The demand categories that matter, the distances that affect bookings, and the property configurations that perform best all vary by city.Houston is the launch market, with the model calibrated against the complete set of active Houston-area listings and verified revenue data powered by Surge Intelligence. Expansion to additional Texas markets is underway, with each city receiving its own dedicated calibration pass.The Surge Score™ is live and accessible through Surge's investment portal at gowithsurge.com. Investors and property buyers working with Surge can view scores for any active listing in supported markets, with a full breakdown of demand and property components.

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