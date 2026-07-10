Route 29 lane closures in Fairfax July 13-17 & 19-24

FAIRFAX – Weather permitting, Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive (Route 7885) and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive (Route 1257) will continue to have daytime lane closures from Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, and from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, for Route 29 widening project work; and Route 29 between Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive (Route 7885) and Fairfax County Parkway (Route 286) will have nighttime lane closures Sunday night, July 19, through Thursday night, July 23, for paving as part of the Route 29 widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Northbound Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive (Daytime)

Single-lane closures will occur along northbound Route 29 between Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive and Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive as follows:

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Southbound Route 29 between Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive and Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive (Daytime)

Single-lane closures will occur along southbound Route 29 between Summit Drive/Buckleys Gate Drive and Union Mill Road/Centreville Farms Drive as follows:

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Northbound Route 29 between Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive and Fairfax County Parkway (Nighttime)

Single-lane closures for paving will occur along northbound Route 29 between Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive and Fairfax County Parkway as follows:

8 p.m. Sunday, July 19, to 5 a.m. Monday, July 20.

8 p.m. Monday, July 20, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.

8 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, to 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to 5 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, July 24.

Southbound Route 29 between Fairfax County Parkway and Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive (Nighttime)

Single-lane closures for paving will occur along southbound Route 29 between Fairfax County Parkway and Hampton Forest Way/Meadow Estates Drive as follows:

9 p.m. Sunday, July 19, to 7 a.m. Monday, July 20.

9 p.m. Monday, July 20, to 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 21.

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, to 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.

9 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, to 7 a.m. Thursday, July 23.

9 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to 7 a.m. Friday, July 24.

The nighttime lane closures will take place under a Fairfax County noise waiver.

Both daytime and nighttime drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.

The Route 29 widening project is making improvements along Route 29 between Union Mill Road and Buckleys Gate Drive to improve safety, traffic flow and bicyclist and pedestrian accessibility and connectivity. The improvements include:

Reconstructing and widening 1.5 miles of roadway from four lanes to six.

Correcting vertical alignment to improve sight distance.

Adding shared-use paths on both sides of Route 29.

Providing connectivity to pedestrian/bicycle trails at the Fairfax County Parkway/West Ox Road interchange.

The project is expected to be completed later this summer.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

Follow VDOT Northern Virginia on Twitter: @vadotnova