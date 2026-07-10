Stockpile Reports Joins the Agentic Supply Chain: EveryPoint Makes Verified Pile Data Callable by AI Assistants

Verified stockpile data, now callable by AI assistants like Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot. Now in beta for Stockpile Reports Business customers.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EveryPoint, a Physical AI company, today introduced the Stockpile Reports MCP, a new interface that makes verified bulk-material data callable directly by AI assistants. With it, Stockpile Reports becomes a trusted data node in the emerging agentic supply chain: operators can ask an AI assistant about their stockpiles in plain language and get answers grounded in their own verified measurements, not estimates.

Bulk materials are the physical foundation of construction, aggregates, and mining, yet the assets that matter most to these industries do not fit in a box labeled with a barcode. A pile of sand, stone, or rock has no serial number. For more than a decade, Stockpile Reports has closed that gap by turning ordinary images into accurate, defensible measurements. The Stockpile Reports MCP is the next step: making that verified record available to the AI tools operators are beginning to run their businesses with.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard introduced by Anthropic, lets AI assistants connect securely to outside tools and data. Through the Stockpile Reports MCP, an assistant can retrieve far more than a single number. It can return a pile's verified volume and tonnage, its location, the product it holds, how it has changed over time, and the underlying report imagery and coverage-confidence scores. A business operator can ask, "What is the total tonnage of #57 stone across all yards as of yesterday?" or "At this week's sell-through, when does Yard A hit its reorder point?" and get an answer drawn from their own measurements in seconds.

"For more than a decade, Stockpile Reports has turned images of the physical world into measurements our customers can stand behind," said David Boardman, CEO of EveryPoint. "Now we are making that verified data something your AI assistant can simply ask for. As the supply chain becomes agentic, the businesses that win will be the ones whose real-world data is both trustworthy and their own, and that is exactly what we have built."

With the Stockpile Reports MCP, the customer decides who connects to data about their stockpiles and who benefits from it. In an era when general AI models are trained on whatever they can reach, Stockpile Reports provides access to a single source of truth about stockpiles. EveryPoint sees the MCP as an early layer of an emerging industrial cloud, where verified physical-world data can move across the supply chain with the customer in control. Your stockpiles. Your data. Your decision.

The capability rests on a foundation general-purpose AI cannot replicate. EveryPoint has built computer vision and machine learning models since 2011, and Stockpile Reports draws on a data repository collected since 2012: hundreds of thousands of distinct stockpiles, measured more than 5 million times, representing more than 14 billion tons of material measured. The technology is protected by 13 granted patents. This is predictive, physical AI with a verified track record, not a general chatbot guessing at the physical world.

Availability. The Stockpile Reports MCP is now in beta, and Stockpile Reports Business customers get first access. To learn more or join the beta waitlist, visit stockpilereports.ai. Existing customers can also opt in from within their Stockpile Reports account.

About Stockpile Reports

Stockpile Reports is the AI solution that turns a phone, drone, or camera image into verified volume and tonnage for every pile, on every site, any time. Built by EveryPoint, it has measured hundreds of thousands of distinct stockpiles more than 5 million times, representing more than 14 billion tons of material measured since 2012. Through the Stockpile Reports MCP, that verified pile data is now callable by AI assistants. Learn more at stockpilereports.com.

About EveryPoint

EveryPoint is a Physical AI company. Since 2011, it has built computer vision and machine learning models that teach software to see and measure the physical world from ordinary imagery, computed on-device and in real time at the edge. Protected by 13 granted patents, EveryPoint's technology powers Stockpile Reports, the trusted pile data layer for the bulk-materials supply chain. Learn what Physical AI means at everypoint.io/what-is-physical-ai.

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