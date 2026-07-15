Friendship Week 2026 Four Days. Four Actions. Stronger Friendships.

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The Friendship Institute Launches a New Annual Movement to Help Rebuild Human Connection

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Friendship Institute Launches a New Annual Movement to Help Rebuild Human ConnectionAs loneliness reaches record levels and social connection continues to decline, The Friendship Institute is launching Friendship Week 2026, a new annual movement that encourages people to intentionally strengthen one of the greatest predictors of health, happiness, and resilience: friendship.Running July 30 through August 2, Friendship Week brings together International Day of Friendship, National Girlfriends Day, and National Friendship Day into one coordinated campaign built around a simple idea:Four Days. Four Actions. Stronger Friendships.Research consistently shows that strong friendships improve physical health, mental wellbeing, resilience, and even longevity. Yet many adults report having fewer close friends than previous generations, while the U.S. Surgeon General has identified loneliness and social isolation as urgent public health concerns."Friendship is not simply something nice to have," said Russell Greenfield, M.D., co-founder of The Friendship Institute. "Decades of research demonstrate that strong social relationships are associated with better physical health, stronger immune function, lower rates of depression and anxiety, greater resilience, and even longer life. We routinely talk about nutrition, exercise, and sleep. Friendship deserves to be part of every conversation about health."A landmark meta analysis by researcher Julianne Holt Lunstad found that people with strong social relationships have approximately a 50 percent greater likelihood of survival than those with weaker relationships, making social connection one of the strongest predictors of long term health.Despite the evidence, friendship is often left to chance."We schedule meetings, workouts, vacations, and deadlines," said Donna Brighton, Coach and Co-founder of The Friendship Institute. "But very few of us schedule friendship with the same intention. Friendship Week is about helping people become the kind of friend they hope to have. Small, intentional actions, repeated over time, create stronger relationships."Introducing the 4 Day Friendship Challenge™At the heart of Friendship Week is the 4 Day Friendship Challenge™, a practical invitation to translate decades of friendship research into four simple daily actions.Day 1, July 30Reach Out. Be Intentional.Contact someone you've been thinking about. Don't wait for the perfect reason.Day 2, July 31Show Appreciation. Be Grateful.Tell a friend specifically what you value about them.Day 3, August 1Make Time. Be Present.Schedule coffee, lunch, a walk, or a phone call instead of saying, "We should get together sometime."Day 4, August 2Go Deeper. Be Curious.Ask a meaningful question and listen to understand, not simply to respond.Each action reflects behaviors that relationship researchers have consistently found strengthen trust, deepen connection, and foster belonging.For many women, especially those in leadership, friendship requires even greater intentionality."Professional success never replaces our need for meaningful relationships," said Lisa Grimes, executive leader and Co-founder of The Friendship Institute. "Leadership can be rewarding, but it can also be isolating. Trusted friendships provide perspective, encouragement, accountability, and a place where you can simply be yourself. Friendship Week reminds us that these relationships deserve our time and attention."Throughout Friendship Week, The Friendship Institute will release daily encouragement to help people complete the challenge and strengthen the relationships that matter most.Employers, schools, nonprofit organizations, faith communities, and civic groups are also invited to bring the 4 Day Friendship Challenge™ into their organizations by encouraging employees, members, and volunteers to participate together, creating simple opportunities for meaningful connection."Friendship is one of the few investments where everyone benefits," Greenfield added. "When we strengthen relationships, we improve individual wellbeing, strengthen organizations, and build healthier communities."The Friendship Institute envisions Friendship Week becoming an annual tradition where people around the world pause to intentionally invest in the relationships that enrich life and help communities flourish.To learn more, join the 4 Day Friendship Challenge™, or download free Friendship Week resources, visit www.friendshipinstitute.org About the Friendship InstituteThe Friendship Institute is a research-based organization dedicated to helping people build richer, more meaningful friendships. Created to counter the silent epidemic of loneliness, the Institute is on a bold mission to help ten million people cultivate deeper, life-giving connections.We combine science and soul to make friendship a skill, not a stroke of luck. Through the Friendship Matters podcast, Connection Coach Certification, workshops, and tools like the Civility Index™, the Institute equips busy professionals with science-backed strategies to promote belonging and well-being.Founded by Lisa T. Grimes, Donna Brighton, and Russell Greenfield, MD, the Institute blends neuroscience, leadership psychology, and integrative medicine to make connection a measurable skill—not a matter of luck.Learn more at www.friendshipinstitute.org

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