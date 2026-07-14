TERAVARNA Reveals Winning Artists for Seattle Art Fair 2026

Washington-based contemporary artist Umesh Shebe’s art is influenced by travel, culture, and everyday life. He studies people, landscapes, and abstract expressions, reflecting his experimental approach and desire to explore new forms. Scandinavian-American artist Rebecca Hafdahl Meloy’s expressionistic land-based acrylic paintings are statements of hope. Her visual voice is reflected through themes like climate justice and supporting the environment. Jeffrey Yentz is a retired healthcare architect who worked on medical projects spanning from Hawaii to Scotland, Massachusetts, and El Salvador. His cross-hatching techniques reflect personality and character, revealing emotional connection. Artist Irena Kononova’s Introspective paintings explore the complex symbolism of landscape imagery. She builds her paintings in multiple layers. Her painting process alludes to the processes of nature. Janie Frasier works primarily in oils while creating landscapes, abstracts, and still lifes inspired by the movement of light, color, and the quiet beauty of the natural world.

TERAVARNA returns to the Seattle Art Fair 2026 (July 23-26), showcasing winning global artists via free physical and digital displays at Lumen Field.

Seattle is a culturally rich city with a vibrant, organic art community, offering artists a showcase beyond borders—a rare opportunity to meet serious collectors and curators from all over the world.” — Dr. Niladri Sarker, Founder and CEO of TERAVARNA

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TERAVARNA, an international online art gallery, announces its return to the much-anticipated Seattle Art Fair 2026, scheduled from July 23 to 26, 2026, in Seattle’s SoDo district. Making its second appearance at one of the major art fairs in the USA, the gallery invited artists worldwide to participate in a juried competition, providing free showcase opportunities for artists. Selected participants will enjoy complimentary physical showcases and large-screen digital displays at the Lumen Field Event Center, Seattle, WA.

Artists from all over the world have submitted their artworks for physical and digital representation, their submissions reflecting the diversity of both emerging and established skills. The gallery welcomed creative voices irrespective of style and medium, as it was an open-themed contest, and TERAVARNA strives to make art accessible for creators, crossing all geographical barriers.

Following the conclusion of its juried competition, TERAVARNA reveals the names of selected artists to represent their works at one of the Pacific Northwest’s top contemporary art exhibitions in Seattle, Washington.

Founded by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen and under the curatorial guidance of Nato Thompson, the Seattle fair has evolved into a culturally significant platform that connects global collectors, curators, museums, and creators within a highly curated, visionary setting. The last edition of the fair has seen tens of thousands of visitors across the global art community and featured more than 85 local and international galleries. This July, diverse art platforms will meet and interact with the region's collectors—aiming for even greater visibility and impact in 2026.

TERAVARNA recognizes the incredible success of artists who have won the juried competition for the Seattle Art Fair 2026. These artists will be showcasing live at the Lumen Field Event Center, Seattle, WA, revealing an exceptional lineup of works that mark innovation, creativity, and artistic excellence, including painting, mixed media, photography, digital art, sculpture, and 3D installations.

Winning artists Carrington Moore, David Sibbitt, Irena Kononova, Janie Frasier, Lee Musgrave, Rebecca Meloy, Richard Woods, Shannon Smith, Samuel C. Laughlin, Roderick Dalmacio, and Umesh Shebe will be exhibiting their skills through an intriguing mix of media, styles, genres, and perspectives to create aesthetic narratives. Each piece is a testimony of brilliance, ingenuity, uniqueness, and vitality, adding to the symphony of contemporary voices. TERAVARNA acknowledges their technical mastery, compositional depth, and originality, to be celebrated on the global stage in Seattle.

Winners will not only attract international viewership but also gain access to media outreach, press promotions by fair organizers, and a social media boost by TERAVARNA. There will be expert-curated panels for discussion, art talks, and networking events for creators participating from over 85 galleries worldwide in Seattle.

With TERAVARNA’s second appearance in Seattle, the gallery remains committed to its founding mission of democratizing art and supporting artists no matter where they are located, what their backgrounds may be, or what medium they may work in. While representing multidisciplinary artists, TERAVARNA looks forward to establishing new connections with the global community of collectors, curators, and art lovers. Once again, the gallery is set to return with a dynamic showcase at the Seattle Art Fair 2026.

About TERAVARNA: Based in Los Angeles, TERAVARNA connects artists worldwide through themed juried competitions, dynamic online and physical showcases, solo exhibitions, and an online marketplace for buying and selling artworks. The gallery supports creativity across all geographical borders through its charitable FOUNDATION initiatives. So far, it has awarded over $186,425 in cash prizes to artists representing more than 129 countries in various juried contests — making this gallery a prominent spot in the global creative scene.

Looking to Buy and Sell Art Online? Here’s What’s New at TERAVARNA Art Marketplace

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