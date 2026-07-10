Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio Launches New Website Ahead of Summer 2026 Opening in Upper Marlboro

Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio Opening Summer 2026 Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio - Upper Marlbor, MD

New website offers families an early look at the practice's personalized approach to orthodontic care, modern technology, and upcoming opening.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio today announced the launch of its official website, giving patients and families an early introduction to the practice ahead of its anticipated Summer 2026 opening in Upper Marlboro.The new website, www.southernmarylandorthodontics.com , introduces visitors to board-certified orthodontist Brandon J. Hagan, DMD, while highlighting the practice's philosophy of combining advanced orthodontic treatment with personalized, patient-centered care. The site also provides information about treatment options, office amenities, and opportunities for patients to stay informed as the practice prepares to open.Founded by Dr. Hagan after 11 years of practicing orthodontics in Maryland, Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio was designed to provide a modern orthodontic experience in a welcoming, boutique environment. The practice will emphasize individualized treatment planning, the latest digital technology, and exceptional service for children, teens, and adults.The practice will offer a full range of orthodontic services, including traditional metal braces, clear ceramic braces, Invisalignclear aligners, retainers, teeth whitening, and TMJ treatment. Every treatment plan will be tailored to each patient's individual goals, combining evidence-based orthodontics with a focus on smile aesthetics, comfort, and long-term oral health."Opening Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio has been a vision years in the making," said Brandon J. Hagan, DMD. "After practicing orthodontics in Maryland for the past 11 years, I'm excited to create a practice built around personalized care, open communication, and an exceptional patient experience. Launching our website is an exciting first step, and we look forward to welcoming families into our new office very soon."Conveniently located at 5020 Brown Station Road, Suite 130, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, Southern Maryland Orthodontic Studio will serve patients throughout Prince George's County, Charles County, Calvert County, and surrounding communities, including Bowie, Clinton, Crofton, Fort Washington, Largo, Mitchellville, Waldorf, and the greater Washington metropolitan area.Patients and families interested in learning more about the practice or receiving updates before opening are encouraged to call 301-327-1223 or visit www.southernmarylandorthodontics.com and join the practice's mailing list.

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