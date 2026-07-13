Danny A. Toth, R.Ph. of OneVeracity Honored with the Bowl of Hygiea Award

Danny A. Toth, R.Ph., President of VeracityRx, has been awarded the 2026 Bowl of Hygiea Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the pharmacy profession

This is incredibly humbling. To be recognized by fellow pharmacists, people I respect deeply, means more than I can put into words. I’ve simply tried to give back where I could.” — Danny A. Toth, R.Ph., President of VeracityRx

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danny A. Toth, R.Ph., President of VeracityRx , has been awarded the 2026 Bowl of Hygiea Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the pharmacy profession. The award was presented in June at the Georgia Pharmacy Association's annual convention.Established nationally in 1958, the Bowl of Hygiea Award is presented annually to just one pharmacist in each state and is selected by fellow pharmacists. The award recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional civic leadership, community service, and dedication to public well-being. It is widely regarded as a career-defining honor and reflects a lifelong commitment to both the profession and the communities’ pharmacists serve.Danny was selected for his decades of service to patients, public health initiatives, professional leadership, and community outreach across Georgia. His career exemplifies the spirit of service that the Bowl of Hygiea Award was created to recognize.Danny brings more than 50 years of experience across hospital pharmacy, independent pharmacy ownership, and pharmacy benefit management. As President of VeracityRx at OneVeracity , he continues to shape integrated pharmacy and health plan strategies for employers and brokers.His work has advanced formulary management, drug utilization review, patient compliance programs, and pharmacy plan design across both private and public sectors.The Bowl of Hygiea Award recognizes more than professional achievement. It honors meaningful, sustained impact on people and communities. Danny’s contributions include:• Over the past 50 years has worked with individuals to access treatment for alcohol and substance use disorders• Ongoing collaboration with local leaders and community networks to connect at-risk individuals with care• Volunteer service with the Georgia Department of Public Health, including participation in the AIDS Task Force• Longstanding involvement in Medicaid policy, including service on the Medicaid Drug Utilization BoardDanny has also played a significant role in advancing pharmacy at both the state and national level. His leadership includes:• Past President, Georgia Pharmacy Association• Board and advisory roles with the American Pharmacists Association and the National Community Pharmacists Association• Ongoing engagement with pharmacists across Georgia to identify challenges and improve patient careDanny noted that he never pursued recognition and considers the award especially meaningful because it comes from his peers. “This is incredibly humbling,” he said. “To be recognized by fellow pharmacists, people I respect deeply, means more than I can put into words. I’ve simply tried to give back where I could.”About the Bowl of Hygiea AwardThe Bowl of Hygiea Award is among the pharmacy profession's highest honors for community service. Established in 1958, the award recognizes pharmacists who have compiled an outstanding record of civic leadership, public health outreach, mentorship, and service to their communities beyond the scope of their professional responsibilities. Named for Hygeia, the ancient Greek goddess of health, the award's iconic symbol, a serpent entwined around a chalice, represents healing, wisdom, and the pharmacist's enduring role as a trusted healthcare resource in the communityAbout OneVeracityOneVeracity partners with brokers to help self-funded employers reduce medical and pharmacy costs without compromising care. It delivers Health Plan Solutions, VeracityRx, Care Solutions, and Onsite Health Centers in one integrated model that gives employers a clearer, more coordinated way to manage healthcare spend. The approach is grounded in three guiding principles: enhance care, reduce costs, and make it easy. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia, OneVeracity is a privately held company that serves self-funded employers across industries including manufacturing, government, and professional services. Learn more at www.OneVeracity.com

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