Tomorrow Hundreds of Communities Across America to March Against Fentanyl in Walk for Lives

Walk for Lives by United Against Fentanyl

United Against Fentanyl’s Walk for Lives Takes to the Streets in over 100 Major Cities and Communities Nationwide

Walk for Lives was conceived by those who understand the crisis most — mostly mothers. Tomorrow, thousands will follow their lead and their collective goal so that no more families suffer.” — Paul Martin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, July 11, 2026, thousands of Americans will take to the streets to demand action on the fentanyl crisis. United Against Fentanyl (UAF) is hosting Walk for Lives events in more than 100 locations nationwide — from major cities to rural communities — uniting bereaved families, survivors, nonpfrofits, and neighbors in a powerful call to end preventable overdose deaths. Last month, UAF announced a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration to expand Walk for Lives to more communities.Approximately one million parents have lost a child to fentanyl in the past decade. Fentanyl remains the number one cause of death in the United States for those 18 to 45. Over ten high school students die each week from fentanyl poisoning, often from a counterfeit pill.Walk for Lives will kick off on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City at 9:30 a.m. Other walks are confirmed in major cities including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, Phoenix, and Atlanta, alongside dozens of suburbs and rural communities coast to coast. Each walk is locally organized and rooted in personal loss — a reminder that fentanyl has reached every zip code in America.Each walk includes a stage event where bereaved family members will share their stories along with public health officials, law enforcement, addiction services, and elected officials.“Walk for Lives was conceived and is led by those who understand the crisis the most — family members and mostly mothers. Tomorrow, thousands will follow their lead and their collective mission so that no more families have to join their story," said Paul Martin, Founder and CEO of United Against Fentanyl.Last month, United Against Fentanyl announced the Fentanyl Families Network , a membership community for bereaved family members that provides information, access to grief counseling, and paths to action for millions of these family members to find purpose in their loss.Walks are free and open to the public. Community members, elected officials, faith leaders, and media are encouraged to attend.Media are invited to attend. Organizers are available for interviews before, during, and after each walk.***About United Against FentanylUnited Against Fentanyl is a national nonprofit led by families who have lost loved ones to fentanyl poisoning. UAF drives public awareness, advocates for life-saving policy, and supports bereaved families across the country.MEDIA CONTACTJacob LignellUnited Against Fentanyljacob@unitedagainstfentanyl.org

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