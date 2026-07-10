Rodeo Realty Celebrates Exceptional Showing in 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty is proud to celebrate an outstanding showing in the 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings, with 77 individual real estate professionals and five small teams earning recognition among the industry's top performers.

RealTrends Verified is widely recognized as one of the real estate industry's premier performance benchmarks, honoring top-producing residential real estate professionals based on independently verified sales production. The annual rankings recognize agents and teams who have demonstrated exceptional results and a continued commitment to serving their clients at the highest level.

The impressive number of Rodeo Realty professionals recognized this year reflects the brokerage's long-standing reputation for excellence across Southern California and highlights the dedication, expertise, and professionalism of its agents.

"Congratulations to each of our agents and teams who earned this incredible recognition," said Syd Leibovitch, Founder and CEO of Rodeo Realty. "Being included in the RealTrends Verified rankings is a testament to the hard work, integrity, and commitment our professionals bring to their clients every day. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and honored to celebrate their continued success."

The 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings recognized the following Rodeo Realty professionals:

Individual Real Estate Professionals

- Moe Abourched

- Joe Babajian

- Jeffrey Brager

- Cody Brown

- Samantha Bruder

- Cathleen Cull

- Richard Cure

- Diana Diaz

- Eric Domeyer

- Dan Drantch

- Daniel Eliyahou

- Tina Fanelli Moraccini

- Jessica Felix

- Ted Fleming

- Dana Frank

- David Friedman

- Jennifer Gamero

- Casey Gordon

- Scott Goshorn

- Michelle Gurman

- Tom Hackett

- Brandon Haft

- Jimmy Heckenberg

- Darlene Hutton

- Henry Javaherian

- Todd Jones

- Bobby Karami

- Adam "Aumi" Katz

- Jenna Kaye

- Poupee Komenkul

- Adam Leibovitch

- David Leif

- Kevin Litinsky

- Adi Livyatan

- Derek London

- Ron Maman

- Shon Marciano

- Paul Margolis

- Tudor Martin

- Leo McHale

- Michael Mikail

- Gail Mintz

- Lonnie Mintz

- Elizabeth Mitev

- Lisa Moriarity

- Carmen Mormino

- Shane Nichols

- Carol Otero

- Tom Otero

- Oren Ovadia

- Blayne Pacelli

- Matthew Paul

- Roger Perry

- Randy Plaskoff

- Laura Plourde

- Scott Post

- Michael Rabbani

- James Respondek

- Sana Saleh

- David Salmanson

- Karen Shahar

- Safir Shamsi

- Beau Stacom

- Bill Stimming

- Sharon Stonefield

- Ron Tanzman

- Marly Tempel

- Kevin Tidwell

- Randy Tolchinsky

- Frank Trejo

- Viviana Ventrone

- Jennifer Wardell

- Carol Wolfe

- Lou Woolf

- Svetlana Yukin

- Martine Zoller

- Desiree Zuckerman

Small Teams

- Marc Tahler & Ken Zietz

- Team Sorrentino

- Cindy Festa & Elana Fullmer

- Nick Tatone & Samara Saffian

- Brandon & Jessica Kramer

For more than three decades, Rodeo Realty has been one of Southern California's most respected independent real estate brokerages, serving buyers and sellers throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and surrounding counties. The company's continued representation in the RealTrends Verified rankings reflects its culture of excellence, experienced leadership, and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients across every market it serves.

Rodeo Realty congratulates every agent and team recognized in the 2026 RealTrends Verified City Rankings and looks forward to celebrating their continued success in the years ahead.



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